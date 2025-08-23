Choo Shin-soo throws out 1st pitch for ex-team Texas Rangers

Ex-Texas Rangers All-Star Choo Shin-soo threw out the ceremonial first pitch for his former club.Choo tossed the first pitch before the Rangers' home game against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday (local time).The 43-year-old is currently an adviser to the owner of the SSG Landers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) after playing for them from 2021 to 2024.Choo had spent 16 previous seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB), including his final seven with the Rangers from 2014 to 2020. He was named to an All-Star team in 2018 and holds the franchise record with a 52-game on-base streak.While with the Rangers in 2015, he became the first Asian-born player in MLB history to hit for a cycle.Choo had 218 home runs, 782 RBIs and 157 steals in 1,652 games in his MLB career.He was also on hand for the unveiling of a statue for former Rangers great Adrian Beltre outside Globe Life Field.In June, Choo invited Beltre to Korea to give a clinic to the Landers' minor leaguers.Yonhap