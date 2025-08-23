Hitting streak ends at 10 games for San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has had his season-best hitting streak snapped at 10 games.Lee went 0-for-4 with a strikeout as the Giants lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Friday (local time).Lee fell one game shy of matching his career-high 11-game hitting streak from his rookie campaign in 2024.He is still in the midst of a strong month of August. So far this month, Lee has had at least one hit in 18 of 20 games and has a .320 batting average.For the season, Lee's batting average dipped slightly from .262 to .260.Batting sixth, Lee popped out in the second inning and then grounded out in the fourth inning.Lee then came up with two outs and the bases loaded and the score knotted at 2-2, but he struck out swinging against reliever Shelby Miller.Lee grounded out to shortstop Andruw Monasterio in his final at-bat in the top of the ninth.Yonhap