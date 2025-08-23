 Trump hints U.S. eyes more deals akin to 10 pct gov't stake in Intel
Published: 23 Aug. 2025, 10:23
U.S. flag and Intel logo are seen in this illustration taken on Aug. 22 [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the government had reached a deal with Intel to take a 10 percent stake, worth about $10 billion, in the U.S. chipmaker in return for federal subsidies, hinting that his administration is seeking to forge more such deals.
 
Trump made the remarks during a press availability, touching on his recent talks with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, as concerns linger that Washington could also consider seeking a stake in foreign companies, including Samsung Electronics, a winner of U.S. grants under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act.
 

"He walked in, wanting to keep his job, and he ended up giving us $10 billion for the United States. So, we picked up $10 billion," Trump said. Earlier this month, he called for the Intel chief to resign over his alleged ties to China.
 
"We do a lot of deals like that. I'll do more of them," he added.
 
On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a U.S. official, that the Trump administration is considering taking stakes in firms receiving funds from the CHIPS Act, but has no plans to seek shares in bigger chipmakers that are boosting their investments in the U.S.
 
Late last year, the administration of former President Joe Biden announced that it had awarded Samsung up to $4.75 billion in direct funding to support the company's chipmaking investment in central Texas.
 
 
Yonhap 
 
 
tags Intel Samsung Electronics Donald Trump



