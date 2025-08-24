Emart24 opens first Korean convenience store in India

Emart24 said Sunday it has opened its first outlet in India, marking the first entry into the world's most populous market by a Korean convenience store brand.The company signed a brand licensing agreement in June with Indian franchise operator Jung Brothers Hospitality to launch its business in the country of 1.4 billion people.The inaugural store is located on Balewadi High Street in Pune, a major city in the western state of Maharashtra, the company said in a press release.Jung Brothers plans to open a second outlet later this year and two more in 2025.Under the licensing agreement, Emart24 will grant Jung Brothers access to its intellectual property, including brand assets, characters, patents and software, in exchange for royalties.The company said it will roll out private-label products and Korean foods, such as(spicy rice cakes), cup rice and Korean-style fried chicken, at its Indian stores.India is the third overseas market for Emart24, after Malaysia and Cambodia. The company cited India's robust economic growth and its youthful demographics — with 47 percent of the population under the age of 25 — as reasons for its growth potential.Emart24 currently operates about 6,100 outlets in Korea, along with 100 in Malaysia and six in Cambodia.The chain is an affiliate of Shinsegae Group, a major Korean retail conglomerate that runs department stores, discount chains and other retail businesses.Yonhap