Hyundai and Kia's cumulative environmentally friendly car sales top 1.5 million in the United States

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia said Sunday that their cumulative sales of environmentally friendly vehicles in the United States had surpassed 1.5 million units last month.Combined sales of their environmentally friendly models reached 1,515,145 units as of July, 14 years after the automakers rolled out such vehicles in the world's largest automobile market, company data showed.Amid a slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) demand, Hyundai and Kia have increased their focus on gasoline hybrid and premium models in the United States while continuing to maintain their EV lineups.Best-selling models include Hyundai's Tucson hybrid SUV, Sonata hybrid sedan and all-electric Ioniq 5, along with Kia's Sportage and Sorento hybrid SUVs.Hyundai plans to add a hybrid version of its flagship Palisade SUV for U.S. customers, and Kia is preparing to launch the EV4 compact electric sedan.In July alone, the two carmakers sold a combined 157,353 vehicles in the United States, up 13 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.Yonhap