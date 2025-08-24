 Hyundai and Kia's cumulative environmentally friendly car sales top 1.5 million in the United States
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai and Kia's cumulative environmentally friendly car sales top 1.5 million in the United States

Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 18:02
The photo shows a Kia Niro Hybrid. [YONHAP]

The photo shows a Kia Niro Hybrid. [YONHAP]

 
Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia said Sunday that their cumulative sales of environmentally friendly vehicles in the United States had surpassed 1.5 million units last month.
 
Combined sales of their environmentally friendly models reached 1,515,145 units as of July, 14 years after the automakers rolled out such vehicles in the world's largest automobile market, company data showed.
 

Related Article

 
Amid a slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) demand, Hyundai and Kia have increased their focus on gasoline hybrid and premium models in the United States while continuing to maintain their EV lineups.
 
Best-selling models include Hyundai's Tucson hybrid SUV, Sonata hybrid sedan and all-electric Ioniq 5, along with Kia's Sportage and Sorento hybrid SUVs.
 
Hyundai plans to add a hybrid version of its flagship Palisade SUV for U.S. customers, and Kia is preparing to launch the EV4 compact electric sedan.
 
In July alone, the two carmakers sold a combined 157,353 vehicles in the United States, up 13 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Yonhap
tags Hyundai Kia EV

More in Industry

Hyundai and Kia's cumulative environmentally friendly car sales top 1.5 million in the United States

Three key questions emerge as National Assembly pushes pro-labor bill forward

SK Telecom's mea culpa discount program wreaks havoc on Domino’s Pizza, Paris Baguette

GM Korea urges Seoul to reconsider before passage of pro-labor bill

Emart24 opens first Korean convenience store in India

Related Stories

Hyundai Motor Group's U.S. EV sales jump 60.8 percent in H1

Hyundai Motor, Kia to invest $7.4 billion in U.S.

Hyundai Motor reports record profit and revenue for Q2

Slicing through air at 0.144: Hyundai builds the world’s most aerodynamic EV

Hyundai discounts nine EVs in bid for government subsidies
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)