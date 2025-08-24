Bare-handed fishing: Jeju's Geumnung Wondam Festival showcases traditional practices
Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 20:00
Participants catch fish with their bare hands inside a stone fish trap during the Geumnung Wondam Festival at Geumnung Beach in Hallim-eup, Jeju, on Aug. 24. The wondam, a traditional fishing method in Jeju, is a stone wall built along the shore that uses the ebb and flow of the tide to trap fish.
