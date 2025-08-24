 Bare-handed fishing: Jeju's Geumnung Wondam Festival showcases traditional practices
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Bare-handed fishing: Jeju's Geumnung Wondam Festival showcases traditional practices

Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 20:00
Participants catch fish with their bare hands inside a stone fish trap during the Geumnung Wondam Festival at Geumnung Beach in Hallim-eup, Jeju, on Aug. 24. [YONHAP]

Participants catch fish with their bare hands inside a stone fish trap during the Geumnung Wondam Festival at Geumnung Beach in Hallim-eup, Jeju, on Aug. 24. [YONHAP]

 
Participants catch fish with their bare hands inside a stone fish trap during the Geumnung Wondam Festival at Geumnung Beach in Hallim-eup, Jeju, on Aug. 24. The wondam, a traditional fishing method in Jeju, is a stone wall built along the shore that uses the ebb and flow of the tide to trap fish.
tags fishing

More in Food & Travel

Bare-handed fishing: Jeju's Geumnung Wondam Festival showcases traditional practices

Dogs get their day at Everland

Choi Clan House an architecturally superb tribute to the wisdom of sharing the wealth

Can distiller Kim Chang-soo's labor of love give Korea the top-shelf whiskey it deserves?

Seoul named young travelers' favorite world city in 2025 Trazees Awards

Related Stories

Fishing dispute

Gap between farmers, fishers widens as gim prices bolster ocean earnings

Fishing industry misses its foreign workers

Coast Guard seizes five Chinese vessels for illegal fishing

Three people dead after fishing boat strikes rocks off Korea's southwest coast
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)