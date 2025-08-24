 Footage of fan attempting to kiss Younite's Eunho goes viral overseas
Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 17:06
A fan in Sao Paulo appears to attempt to kiss Younite member Eunho on Aug. 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Eunho, a member of the boy band Younite, was nearly forced into an unwanted kiss by a female fan while visiting Brazil for a performance.
 
The incident occurred on Sunday after the group performed at the 18th Korea Day festival in Sao Paulo, according to the Brazilian media outlet G1. As the members made their way through a crowd, a woman attempted to kiss Eunho.
 

Footage of the incident, which has since spread on X and other social media platforms, shows the woman in black reaching out to grab Eunho by the shoulders and leaning in toward his face. Startled, Eunho quickly pulls back while a staff member intervenes to stop the fan.
 
Korean fans who saw the video strongly condemned the behavior, calling it “an obvious case of sexual harassment” and “an unacceptable act.”
 
The festival organizers later issued a statement on social media stressing that “any behavior that violates personal dignity and safety can never be tolerated.”  
 
Younite's concept photos for its seventh EP, ″Youni-T″ [BRAND NEW MUSIC]

The organizers added that they would work to ensure that “artists, fans and staff can all participate in an environment of respect and ethics.”
 
“There was a recent safety issue caused by excessive fan behavior that threatened the well-being of our artist,” said Younite’s agency, Brandnew Music, in response to the incident. “For the safety of both our artists and fans, we ask for cooperation in maintaining a safe distance.”
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
