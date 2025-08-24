Tomorrow X Together confirms contract renewal at world tour kickoff: 'We were all of the same mind'
Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 16:33 Updated: 24 Aug. 2025, 17:33
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Boy band Tomorrow X Together has just promised its fans, MOA, many more tomorrows together.
On Saturday, the band announced that all five of its members had renewed their contracts with their agency, BigHit Music, at the band's latest concert, the kickoff to its “Act: Tomorrow” world tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul.
“You have filled out this massive venue, and I know it’s not something that can be taken for granted,” said member Yeonjun, looking into the sea of light sticks that filled the spacious venue during the concert on Saturday.
“The biggest reason that we could continue on as Tomorrow X Together is MOA,” Yeonjun said, referring to the band's fandom. "Always has been, and always will be.”
Group leader Soobin also reflected on the decision-making process. “What I felt during our contract renewal was that our teamwork has gotten really strong,” he said.
“We never had to discuss ‘whether’ we would renew the contract,” he continued. “The question was ‘how,’ since we were all of the same mind.”
Tomorrow X Together — Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, often referred to collectively as TXT — debuted in 2019.
The group's latest world tour will stop in California's San Jose on Sept. 9, followed by Los Angeles on Sept. 12, Dallas on Sept. 16, Rosemont in Illinois on Sept. 21 and 22, Georgia's Atlanta on Sept. 25, Washington on Sept. 28 and Newark on Oct. 1 and 2, for a total of nine shows in seven cities in the United States. The group will then play in Saitama, Japan, on Nov. 15 and 16, Aichi on Dec. 6 and 7 and Fukuoka on Dec. 27 and 28.
The set list embodies the band's business decision: It's both a reflection on TXT's journey so far and a promise for what lies ahead.
Saturday's show unfolded in four parts, opening with an unexpected twist.
Instead of the typical fiery spectacles that often kick off concerts to drum up anticipation, TXT appeared on two trucks that circled the floor, greeting fans up close while “LO$ER=LO♡ER” (2021) played, instantly bringing fans to their feet.
The first act, dubbed the “The Lovers” segment, continued with “Wishlist” (2020), “Blue Hour” (2020), “Blue Orangeade” (2019) and “Love Language,” a set list representing the happiest moments of being in love.
The third segment, “I, We / I, We,” gave each member a solo spotlight. Taehyun highlighted his vocals in a minimalistic setting with his performance of “Bird of Night,” while Soobin charmed with the upbeat love song “Sunday Driver.” Hueningkai delivered a sultry performance of “Dance With You” and Yeonjun’s solo performance of “Ghost Girl” exuded the strong charisma unique to the singer. Beomgyu closed the solo stage highlights with “Take My Half,” a heartfelt ballad performed under warm orange lights and ending with clover-scented confetti.
The fourth and final act, “Beautiful Strangers,” started with “Nap of a star” (2019) and “Crown” (2019), songs from TXT’s debut EP, “The Dream Chapter: Star” (2019), followed by its latest tracks, “Beautiful Stranger” and “Song of the stars,” released in July — a fitting finale for a group marking a milestone in its career.
At its core, the concert was a tribute to both TXT’s growth and its fans’ support. The group’s storytelling, which has long been centered on boyhood, youth and coming-of-age, now seemed ready to enter a new chapter.
As the members grew closer together than ever with each other, Soobin added, so too have their bonds with fans.
“I’ve said before that I could almost see the love you send us,” said Soobin. “I really want to thank MOA for making a love that should be invisible feel visible.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)