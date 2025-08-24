 'Demon Slayer' becomes fastest film this year to hit 1 million admissions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'Demon Slayer' becomes fastest film this year to hit 1 million admissions

Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 17:53
The photo shows a movie theater in Seoul on Aug. 8. [NEWS1]

The photo shows a movie theater in Seoul on Aug. 8. [NEWS1]

 
The new Japanese animated film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle” surpassed 1 million admissions in its first two days, setting this year's fastest box office record, data showed Sunday.
 
According to the Korean Film Council, the film, which premiered Friday, attracted more than 1.15 million viewers on Friday and Saturday.
 

Related Article

 
It became the fastest movie to hit the 1 million admission mark this year, achieving the milestone twice as fast as the previous record-holder, “My Daughter is a Zombie,” which took four days.
 
The action-adventure film is the first installment of a new trilogy, roughly adapting the final eight volumes of Koyoharu Gotouge's hit manga series.
 
The film had already set a presale record with 920,000 tickets sold before its premiere.

Yonhap
tags Movie Demon Slayer anime

More in Movies

'Demon Slayer' becomes fastest film this year to hit 1 million admissions

'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel could feature more musical genres, deeper backstories, says director Maggie Kang

'The Shadow's Edge,' starring Seventeen's Jun, hits Korea on Sept. 20

'KPop Demon Hunters' sing-along screening scheduled for September at BIFF

Korean arrested in Japan for allegedly filming bootleg copy of animated film

Related Stories

'Suzume' is now second highest-grossing Japanese film in Korea

Boy band MustB to attend Banzai Kon in Texas

Production company claims movie 'King of Bath' violates copyrights of webtoon 'God of Bath'

'New Year Blues'

Ateez concert film ‘Towards the Light’ to hit CGV cinemas on May 7
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)