'Demon Slayer' becomes fastest film this year to hit 1 million admissions

The new Japanese animated film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle” surpassed 1 million admissions in its first two days, setting this year's fastest box office record, data showed Sunday.According to the Korean Film Council, the film, which premiered Friday, attracted more than 1.15 million viewers on Friday and Saturday.It became the fastest movie to hit the 1 million admission mark this year, achieving the milestone twice as fast as the previous record-holder, “My Daughter is a Zombie,” which took four days.The action-adventure film is the first installment of a new trilogy, roughly adapting the final eight volumes of Koyoharu Gotouge's hit manga series.The film had already set a presale record with 920,000 tickets sold before its premiere.Yonhap