 Actor Kim Tae-hee makes Hollywood debut in Amazon Prime Video series 'Butterfly'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 14:42
Still cut from Amazon Prime series ″Butterfly″ [TVN]

 
Actor Kim Tae-hee has made her Hollywood debut in the Amazon Prime Video series “Butterfly.”
 
Kim plays Kim Eun-ju, the wife of former U.S. intelligence agent David Jung, portrayed by Daniel Dae Kim. The series aired Friday and Saturday on tvN in Korea and is also streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video.
 

“Butterfly” marks Kim’s first overseas project and official Hollywood debut.
 
“For the first time, I took on a character without an extraordinary setup, someone very close to who I am in real life,” said Kim, reflecting on her role. “It feels like the most natural role I’ve ever played. While it’s an action thriller, it also tells a moving story about family, so I hope viewers look forward to it.”
 
“Butterfly” ranked No. 2 worldwide in the Prime Video “TV Show” category on Aug. 13, after its release, according to streaming analytics platform FlixPatrol. As of Wednesday, the series had reached No. 1 in 12 countries, including the United States, Norway, Singapore and Malaysia, and entered the Top 10 in several others, proving its global appeal.
 
Kim’s dazzling first step in Hollywood can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. In Korea, the series also airs on tvN every Friday and Saturday at 10:40 p.m.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Kim Tae-hee Butterfly Korea Amazon Prime

