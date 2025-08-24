Actor Kim Tae-hee makes Hollywood debut in Amazon Prime Video series 'Butterfly'

'KPop Demon Hunters' director Maggie Kang to appear on tvN variety show 'You Quiz on the Block'

MBC pulls drama teaser after backlash over cultural insensitivity

Prosecutors ask for 3-year sentence for actor Hwang Jung-eum on embezzlement charges

Actor Kim Ji-hoon lands first U.S. role in Amazon's 'Butterfly'

Prime Video's 'Butterfly,' boosted by popularity of K-culture, finally lands in Korea

Actor Kim Tae-hee to return to entertainment show with 'You Quiz on the Block'

Kim Tae-hee, Lim Ji-yeon to lead new thriller drama 'Lies Hidden in My Garden'

'Why isn’t anyone slapping anyone?': Japanese-remixed 'Marry My Husband' rolls out Friday