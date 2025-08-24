First ladies of Korea, Japan bond over norigae, unbreakable knots and KPop Demon Hunters
TOKYO — The first ladies of Korea and Japan forged friendly ties through traditional knot-making, symbolic of buildings unbreakable bonds between the two countries, in Tokyo on Saturday, the presidential office said.
Korea’s first lady Kim Hea Kyung and her Japanese counterpart, Yoshiko Ishiba, held a friendship-building cultural event as President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held a bilateral summit,. The first ladies’ meeting lasted 70 minutes, longer than initially scheduled, as they bonded over knot-making, represented in both countries’ cultures.
Kim expressed her deep gratitude for the warm hospitality from the Japanese prime ministerial couple, deputy presidential spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong said in a statement.
"Traditional Japanese knots symbolize strong bonds between people," first lady Ishiba told Kim.
Kim responded that Korean traditional knots are believed to bring good energy and convey wishes for success and well-being.
“Even though they look different, knot-tying requires perseverance, moderation and sincerity,” Kim said, noting that Korean and Japanese traditional knots have many similarities.
Kim referred to Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters” and stressed that “the possibilities for cultural cooperation are endless.”
The film’s girl-group trio HUNTR/X during their performance of “How It’s Done” is seen wearing a norigae, a traditional Korean tassel ornament. The decorative accessory was worn with hanbok, or traditional Korean dress, by women in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
The first ladies after they finished crafting the knots exchanged handmade norigae.
Kim relayed that the chrysanthemum knot on the norigae symbolizes health, longevity, fidelity and the continuation of a bond"
“I hope that Korea and Japan’s friendship will continue as long as the chrysanthemum knot,” Kim said.
Ishiba likewise responded replied she felt they made an “unbreakable bond,” and the first ladies promised to meet again in Korea next time.”
