North Korea's Kim supervises test-firing of new air defense missiles: KCNA

North Korea conducted a test-firing of two types of newly improved air defense missiles to assess their combat capability, with leader Kim Jong-un supervising the test of new weapons, state media reported Sunday.The Missile Administration carried out the test on Saturday, firing two types of new air defense missiles at different targets, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.Kim oversaw the firing, accompanied by party and military officials, including Air Force Commander Marshal Kim Kwang-hyok.The firing test came as South Korea and the United States have been conducting their large-scale joint military exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield, since Aug. 18, for an 11-day run.The firing demonstrated the missiles' "superior combat capability" to promptly respond to aerial targets such as attack drones or cruise missiles, the KCNA said, adding that their operation and reaction mode are based on "unique and special" technology."The firing particularly proved that the technological features of two types of projectiles are very suitable for destroying various aerial targets," it said.Kim also put forth "an important task" for the country's defense science sector to carry out ahead of a key party session, the report also said, without elaboration.Since the start of the Seoul-Washington military exercise, North Korea has issued back-to-back criticism. Last week, Kim denounced it as an expression of their will to "ignite a war," followed by remarks by his influential sister, Kim Yo-jong, who said South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is unfit to "change the course of history."The test was conducted on the same day that Lee met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo, ahead of his scheduled summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.North Korea often bitterly protests the drills as a "war rehearsal," while the allies describe them as "defensive in nature."Yonhap