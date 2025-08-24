 North Korea's Kim supervises test-firing of new air defense missiles: KCNA
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim supervises test-firing of new air defense missiles: KCNA

Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 12:25
North Korea’s Missile Administration conducts test-firings of two newly developed surface-to-air missiles with improved performance against various targets to assess their combat capabilities in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Aug. 23, the Korean Central News Agency reports on Aug. 24. [YONHAP]

North Korea’s Missile Administration conducts test-firings of two newly developed surface-to-air missiles with improved performance against various targets to assess their combat capabilities in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Aug. 23, the Korean Central News Agency reports on Aug. 24. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea conducted a test-firing of two types of newly improved air defense missiles to assess their combat capability, with leader Kim Jong-un supervising the test of new weapons, state media reported Sunday.
 
The Missile Administration carried out the test on Saturday, firing two types of new air defense missiles at different targets, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

 
Kim oversaw the firing, accompanied by party and military officials, including Air Force Commander Marshal Kim Kwang-hyok.
 
The firing test came as South Korea and the United States have been conducting their large-scale joint military exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield, since Aug. 18, for an 11-day run.
  
The firing demonstrated the missiles' "superior combat capability" to promptly respond to aerial targets such as attack drones or cruise missiles, the KCNA said, adding that their operation and reaction mode are based on "unique and special" technology.
 
"The firing particularly proved that the technological features of two types of projectiles are very suitable for destroying various aerial targets," it said.
 
Kim also put forth "an important task" for the country's defense science sector to carry out ahead of a key party session, the report also said, without elaboration.
 
Since the start of the Seoul-Washington military exercise, North Korea has issued back-to-back criticism. Last week, Kim denounced it as an expression of their will to "ignite a war," followed by remarks by his influential sister, Kim Yo-jong, who said South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is unfit to "change the course of history."
 
The test was conducted on the same day that Lee met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo, ahead of his scheduled summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.
 
North Korea often bitterly protests the drills as a "war rehearsal," while the allies describe them as "defensive in nature."

Yonhap
tags North Korea Missile Kim Jong-un

More in North Korea

UNC says around 30 North Korean troops crossed inter-Korean border recently, triggering South Korean warning shots

North Korea's Kim supervises test-firing of new air defense missiles: KCNA

North Korea accuses South Korea of firing warning shots at its troops in border area this week

N. Korea installs 2 additional loudspeakers along border

South Korea to review request by elderly ex-North Korean soldier to return to North

Related Stories

Divided, you can’t defend against North

Kim Jong-un celebrates 80th of late father near Mount Paektu

North's latest missile launchers could put half of South in range: NIS

North Korea says Thursday test-fire was anti-aircraft missile

Kim Jong-un calls for bolstering nuclear and conventional weapons after missile tests
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)