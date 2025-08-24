UNC says around 30 North Korean troops crossed inter-Korean border recently, triggering South Korean warning shots

Around 30 North Korean troops recently crossed the inter-Korean border despite warning broadcasts, triggering warning shots from the South Korean military, a spokesperson of the U.S.-led U.N. Command (UNC) said Sunday, citing its investigation into the incident.The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency, a day after North Korea berated the South Korean military for having fired more than 10 warning shots at North Korean troops who were conducting a border reinforcement project last week."The Uncmac investigation team confirmed that around 30 members of the Korean People's Army (KPA) crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in an area where they have been conducting construction and maintenance activities," the spokesperson said via email. Uncmac is short for the UNC Military Armistice Commission."ROK forces issued several warning broadcasts in an attempt to notify the soldiers that they had crossed the MDL, but they did not respond to the broadcasts. ROK forces then fired warning shots in a designated warning shot area to compel the KPA soldiers to return to the north side of the MDL," the official added.ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.The spokesperson said that following the incident, Uncmac members initiated an investigation into the case, which South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said took place on Tuesday.The UNC pointed out that North Korean military counterparts delivered prior notification to the UNC about their intended construction activities in certain areas of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas."UNC recognizes the value of prior notifications and dialogue in mitigating the risk of misinterpretation and accidental incidents," the spokesperson said. "We remain ready to engage KPA counterparts on this and other potential issue areas related to our standing agreements."Since April last year, North Korean troops have been seen installing barbed wire fences and anti-tank barriers near the MDL — a move seen as aimed at fortifying the border with the South.The South Korean military had broadcast a warning message when North Korean troops conducting the barrier project moved close to the MDL. It then fired warning shots when they violated the boundary.Yonhap