 National Assembly passes pro-labor 'Yellow Envelope Bill'
Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 12:24
The Yellow Envelope Bill passes in a National Assembly plenary session in western Seoul on Aug. 24. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The National Assembly passed a controversial labor bill that broadens workers' rights Sunday.
 
The ruling Democratic Party led the vote, pushing the "Yellow Envelope Bill" through, despite a filibuster by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP). The filibuster ended earlier in the day, and the PPP boycotted the vote, which was subsequently approved in a 183-3 vote at a plenary session.
 

The bill, which amends the Labor Union Act, is primarily designed to guarantee the bargaining rights of indirectly employed subcontracted workers.
 
The bill also prohibits companies from filing lawsuits for damages or provisional seizures against unionized workers, which many argue businesses have used to suppress strikes.
 
Korea's major business lobby groups have voiced opposition to the bill, saying that the bill could cause extreme confusion at workplaces and that it could also make companies' business decisions, including overseas investments, a reason for workers' collective action, disrupting their operations.

Yonhap
