Erasing graffiti from Gyeongbok Palace cost over $6,000, says heritage service
Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 14:16
Erasing the graffiti that was left on the stone wall of Gwanghwamun, the main gate of Seoul’s Gyeongbok Palace, cost nearly 10 million won, the Korea Heritage Service (KHS) said Sunday.
The KHS reported that at least 8.5 million won ($6,155) was spent on Aug. 11 to remove scribbles from the stone walls of the gate. The estimate covers equipment rental, including laser devices and other materials.
Five to six conservation scientists from the National Palace Museum worked for about seven hours to complete the restoration. Officials said they are reviewing possible legal action based on the costs.
Defacing Gwanghwamun or other palace structures is considered damage to cultural heritage. By law, offenders can be ordered to restore the site and pay related expenses.
On Aug. 11, police arrested a 79-year-old man on charges of violating the Act on Conservation and Utilization of Cultural Heritage. The man scribbled in black marker, which read: “A message to the people and the world, President Trump...” A palace worker saw him writing and alerted authorities.
The man was placed under emergency psychiatric admission shortly after his arrest. Police said he made irrational statements and required psychological hospitalization, given his age and risk of repeating the act. Suspects can be given three days of emergency hospitalization with medical and police approval.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
