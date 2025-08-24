 Erasing graffiti from Gyeongbok Palace cost over $6,000, says heritage service
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Erasing graffiti from Gyeongbok Palace cost over $6,000, says heritage service

Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 14:16
Officials from the National Palace Museum of Korea erase graffiti left on the stone wall of Gwanghwamun on Aug. 11. [NEWS1]

Officials from the National Palace Museum of Korea erase graffiti left on the stone wall of Gwanghwamun on Aug. 11. [NEWS1]

 
Erasing the graffiti that was left on the stone wall of Gwanghwamun, the main gate of Seoul’s Gyeongbok Palace, cost nearly 10 million won, the Korea Heritage Service (KHS) said Sunday. 
 
The KHS reported that at least 8.5 million won ($6,155) was spent on Aug. 11 to remove scribbles from the stone walls of the gate. The estimate covers equipment rental, including laser devices and other materials.
 

Related Article

 
Five to six conservation scientists from the National Palace Museum worked for about seven hours to complete the restoration. Officials said they are reviewing possible legal action based on the costs.
 
Defacing Gwanghwamun or other palace structures is considered damage to cultural heritage. By law, offenders can be ordered to restore the site and pay related expenses.
 
On Aug. 11, police arrested a 79-year-old man on charges of violating the Act on Conservation and Utilization of Cultural Heritage. The man scribbled in black marker, which read: “A message to the people and the world, President Trump...” A palace worker saw him writing and alerted authorities.
 
The man was placed under emergency psychiatric admission shortly after his arrest. Police said he made irrational statements and required psychological hospitalization, given his age and risk of repeating the act. Suspects can be given three days of emergency hospitalization with medical and police approval.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags gyeongbok palace gwanghwamun graffiti

More in Social Affairs

Cheonan man booked for dragging 'overweight' dog to death behind e-bike

KBO sees record attendance as four games draw sellout crowds on Saturday

Worker injured in concrete factory accident dies, raising death toll to three

Erasing graffiti from Gyeongbok Palace cost over $6,000, says heritage service

Fire authorities to expand psychological support for firefighters dispatched to Itaewon, Jeju Air disasters

Related Stories

Efforts underway to restore vandalized Gyeongbok Palace wall

Gyeongbok Palace graffiti suspect escapes custody, found 2 hours later

[THINK ENGLISH] 경복궁 벽에 또 낙서 ... 토요일 낙서 후 40여 시간 만에

Man who told student to vandalize Gyeongbok Palace sentenced for money laundering

New graffiti found on Gyeongbok Palace wall 40 hours after Saturday vandalism
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)