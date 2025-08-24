 Worker injured in concrete factory accident dies, raising death toll to three
Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 14:30
Police forensic investigators examine the scene where workers collapsed and lost consciousness while cleaning a temporary tank at a ready-mix concrete plant in Suncheon, South Jeolla, on Aug. 21. [YONHAP]

A worker who was in critical condition after collapsing inside a chemical storage tank at a ready-mix concrete factory in Suncheon, South Jeolla, on Aug. 21, died, bringing the death toll from the accident to three. 
 
Suncheon city officials said Sunday that a 60-year-old man died earlier that day while receiving treatment. He was the first to be rescued during the accident, but never regained consciousness.
 

The incident occurred when four workers were cleaning inside a storage silo at a ready-mix concrete plant around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. Three collapsed from suspected gas inhalation. Two men, aged 57 and 53, died at the scene.
 
The silo contained a chemical admixture used in concrete production. Investigators believe the cleaning work may have released hydrogen sulfide, a toxic gas that can cause rapid asphyxiation.
 
Police are examining whether hydrogen sulfide caused the deaths. They are also investigating possible lapses in safety management and violations of Korea’s Serious Accidents Punishment Act.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
