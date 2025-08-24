The die is cast…

Korean companies are already struggling under U.S. tariffs that have raised costs and undermined export competitiveness. On Aug. 24, the ruling Democratic Party, which holds a majority in the National Assembly, pushed through the "Yellow Envelope Bill" despite strong objections from business groups. The law expands the scope of labor disputes and restricts employers from seeking compensation for strike-related damages. Critics warn that, combined with external trade pressures, the legislation will heighten uncertainty for firms already facing mounting challenges in an increasingly volatile global economy. [PARK YONG-SEOK]