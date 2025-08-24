Sunday's fortune: A focus on family life
Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Words can hurt — silence is golden.
🔹 Not knowing may be easier than knowing.
🔹 Keep a balanced, neutral stance between sides.
🔹 A small loss is better than a big conflict.
🔹 Avoid boasting; act with humility.
🔹 You may envy what others have today.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Sometimes, what’s good is simply good.
🔹 Let others act while you quietly observe.
🔹 Both choices may lead to the same result.
🔹 Helping each other is part of human nature.
🔹 Whichever path you take may lead to success.
🔹 Have enough funds prepared for a date.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 East
🔹 Family bonds may feel stronger today.
🔹 A spouse may prove more dependable than children.
🔹 Blood ties run deep.
🔹 Whether in conflict or in love, value your partner.
🔹 Affection flows both ways.
🔹 You may feel moved to take care of someone.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Worries fade as joy takes their place.
🔹 Life now is better than before.
🔹 Don’t postpone today’s tasks.
🔹 You may give or receive an invitation.
🔹 Couples may go out together or enjoy a family outing.
🔹 Pleasant spending may occur.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Delegate tasks to the right person.
🔹 Reflect on the saying, “Children are always close to the heart.”
🔹 Even family members may have differing views.
🔹 Spousal quarrels will pass quickly.
🔹 Sometimes yielding is the true victory.
🔹 Don’t let emotions control you.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid overeating and drinking too much.
🔹 Eat well even if you have no appetite.
🔹 Decline unnecessary meetings.
🔹 Expect traffic delays — start early.
🔹 Balance cost-effectiveness with personal satisfaction.
🔹 Hide your displeasure even if dissatisfied.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Cool your body but limit cold foods.
🔹 Spending may exceed your budget.
🔹 Tasks could take longer than expected.
🔹 Gentleness may overcome force.
🔹 Results might not meet expectations.
🔹 Avoid overconsumption of soft drinks.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy a day full of life’s flavor.
🔹 Achieve your goals and savor the results.
🔹 Expect a refreshing, satisfying day.
🔹 Every day can be the best day.
🔹 Spend quality time with someone you love.
🔹 The day may feel upbeat and exciting.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Something may bring laughter and joy.
🔹 Overlook small faults — cover them with kindness.
🔹 Look for strengths and give compliments.
🔹 Patience and endurance win in the end.
🔹 Compare prices before buying.
🔹 Use social media effectively.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Keep an open mind and a relaxed outlook.
🔹 You may go out or be invited somewhere.
🔹 Recharge your energy through hobbies or leisure.
🔹 Put yourself and your family first.
🔹 Spend time alone to reflect.
🔹 Wearing white may bring luck.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Life itself is a profitable venture.
🔹 Health is your most valuable asset.
🔹 Moderate spending enriches life.
🔹 Gifts may be given or received.
🔹 You might enjoy food or receive a treat.
🔹 Conversations will flow, creating rapport.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 A large family brings more joy.
🔹 Expect good news or a celebratory event.
🔹 Take the lead in household matters.
🔹 Family harmony is the root of happiness.
🔹 The more, the merrier — abundance is a blessing.
🔹 Cooperation within the family will be strong.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
