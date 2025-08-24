Son scores first MLS goal for Los Angeles FC on pinpoint free kick
Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 14:42
Son Heung-min scored his first Major League Soccer goal for Los Angeles FC on Saturday, just three games into his debut season.
The 33-year-old forward struck in the sixth minute against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Taking a free kick from the edge of the penalty arc, Son curled a right-footed shot into the top left corner. Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi dived but could not reach it. Commentators called it a “Yashin Zone” strike — so precise it would have challenged even Soviet great Lev Yashin.
Son started as the central striker in a three-man frontline alongside Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz. Son earned a penalty against the Chicago Fire on Aug. 10, and he provided his first MLS assist against the New England Revolution on Aug. 17. His debut goal came in just his third appearance. LAFC conceded an equalizer in the 13th minute, leaving the game tied 1-1.
Among the crowd, a young Korean fan held up a handwritten sign in Hangul reading, “I came from LA to cheer for Uncle Heung-min.” Apple TV also highlighted Son as one of the players to watch before kickoff.
