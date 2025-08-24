 Son scores first MLS goal for Los Angeles FC on pinpoint free kick
Son scores first MLS goal for Los Angeles FC on pinpoint free kick

Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 14:42
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-Min, right, celebrates with Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead after scoring a goal on a free kick during the first half against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Aug 23, Frisco, Texas. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Son Heung-min scored his first Major League Soccer goal for Los Angeles FC on Saturday, just three games into his debut season.
 
The 33-year-old forward struck in the sixth minute against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Taking a free kick from the edge of the penalty arc, Son curled a right-footed shot into the top left corner. Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi dived but could not reach it. Commentators called it a “Yashin Zone” strike — so precise it would have challenged even Soviet great Lev Yashin.
 
 

Son started as the central striker in a three-man frontline alongside Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz. Son earned a penalty against the Chicago Fire on Aug. 10, and he provided his first MLS assist against the New England Revolution on Aug. 17. His debut goal came in just his third appearance. LAFC conceded an equalizer in the 13th minute, leaving the game tied 1-1.
 
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-Min reacts after scoring a goal on a free kick during the first half against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium, on Aug 23, Frisco, Texas. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Texas is home to roughly 115,000 Korean residents, but Saturday’s match was played in front of just 9,000 fans due to ongoing renovations at Toyota Stadium. According to local reports, ticket prices skyrocketed ahead of the game — tickets usually range from $51 to $78, but surged to between $166 and $366, with some resale tickets listed as high as $1,449.
 
Among the crowd, a young Korean fan held up a handwritten sign in Hangul reading, “I came from LA to cheer for Uncle Heung-min.” Apple TV also highlighted Son as one of the players to watch before kickoff.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
