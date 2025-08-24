 Pentagon plans military deployment in Chicago, Washington Post reports
Pentagon plans military deployment in Chicago, Washington Post reports

Published: 24 Aug. 2025, 12:25
The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia on Oct. 9, 2020. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The Pentagon plans to deploy the U.S. military to Chicago as President Donald Trump seeks to crack down on crime, homelessness and undocumented immigration, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing officials familiar with the matter.
 
The planning, in the works for weeks, involves several options, including mobilizing at least a few thousand members of the National Guard as soon as September, the Post reported. 
 
 

 

