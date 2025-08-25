Korea Life Science Week to showcase the latest developments in pharma and bio industries
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 13:22
Korea Life Science Week 2025 is set to take place at Coex in southern Seoul from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, serving as a business-to-business open innovation platform that connects the pharmaceutical and biohealth industries. It will showcase developments in research and analytical equipment and advanced regenerative medicine.
The event, taking place on the third floor of Coex in Hall D, will feature three distinct exhibitions: Korea Life Science, an international pharma, bio and health care industry exhibition; Korea Lab Autumn, an international laboratory, analytical equipment, biotechnology and advanced science technology exhibition; and NextRegenX, an international next-generation advanced regenerative medicine industry exhibition.
Korea Life Science covers the full value chain, from pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals to CDMO/CMO/CRO services, clinical trials, QA/QC/RA and digital health solutions. It also features linked programs, including the Pharma & Bio Business Development Strategy Forum, Pharma & Biohealth Statistics Forum, Bio Venture & Startup Investment Forum, IPIR (Pharma & Biotech IR) and the Data Integrity Forum.
Korea Lab Autumn will present a wide range of laboratory and safety equipment, sample preparation tools, analytical equipment, advanced imaging and measurement technologies and process engineering solutions. The exhibition will also feature seminars, science and technology lectures and open lab workshops showcasing practical case studies on system introduction, operation and validation.
NextRegenX, co-hosted with the Council for Advanced Regenerative Medicine (CARM), will be the first exhibition in Korea dedicated to regenerative medicine. The event will highlight technologies for clinical translation and commercialization, covering cell and gene therapy, tissue engineering, 3D bioprinting, biomaterials and scaffolds, cell culture and quality control (QC), as well as automation and digital health solutions.
In addition, a variety of conferences, seminars and forums will be held concurrently throughout the exhibition, addressing the latest trends and business strategies in pharmaceuticals and biotech, advanced science and technology and regenerative medicine. Industry leaders and experts will share future market prospects and practical case studies, offering attendees both in-depth insights and unique on-site experiences.
The event will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. Admission is free with advance registration. Full details, including the list of participating companies, booth layout and conference and forum schedules are available on the official website at www.lifescienceweek.com
Contact Information: Exhibition Secretariat, Kyungyun Exhibition Corp.
Tel: +82-2-785-4771 | Email: [email protected]
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
