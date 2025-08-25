LIG Nex1 takes the latest in electronic warfare to the skies
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 17:50
LIG Nex1 CEO Shin Ik-hyun has announced that the company will participate in the Korean electronic warfare research and development (R&D) project as a system integrator.
The project will be carried out in the form of a government investment of about 1.18 trillion won ($851.8 million), with domestic companies leading the R&D efforts. LIG Nex1 emphasized, “In collaboration with the Agency for Defense Development [ADD], we will spearhead Korea’s electronic warfare R&D with 47 years of accumulated expertise in electromagnetic warfare technologies.”
The electronic warfare R&D program, currently in the bidding process led by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), aims to equip aircraft with mission systems capable of conducting electronic warfare. These systems will collect and analyze threat signals from neighboring countries, and, in wartime, disrupt enemy air defense networks and wireless command-and-control systems through jamming.
Korea’s electronic warfare technology development has been led by ADD, starting in the 1970s with the localization of imported equipment to develop shipborne electronic warfare systems, completed in the early 1990s. The country has also localized a series of core technologies, including electronic detection and identification algorithms, digital jamming technology, active jamming equipment, radar jamming and deception techniques and high-speed processing technology for communication jamming systems.
With the Army’s ground tactical electronic warfare system, the Navy’s shipborne electronic warfare system, known as the K-electronic shield, and Korea’s first fighter-mounted electronic warfare system, ALQ-200, LIG Nex1 is now at the stage of completing the development of airborne signal intelligence platforms and an integrated electronic warfare system for the KF-21.
Beyond the domestic market, the arms firm secured its technological superiority in major global markets through contracts with Malaysia on the FA-50 fighter jet in 2023 and with Peru on naval shipborne comprehensive solutions in 2024.
This electronic warfare business will involve the transformation of imported medium-sized civil aircraft, considered to possess altitude, speed and endurance capabilities optimal for Air Force operations, and the installation of mission equipment in partnership with Korean Air.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
"Promoted Content" articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as "Guest Reports," which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
