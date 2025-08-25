2025 K-Content Expo China promotes Hallyu with eye on collaboration
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:01
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
A government-led expo on K-content that aims to deepen cooperation with Chinese partners and promote the Korean Wave, or Hallyu, was held in Shenzhen, China, from Tuesday to Thursday.
Hosted and organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca), the 2025 K-Content Expo China took place at the Sea World Culture and Arts Center.
Thirty major Korean content companies, including Kakao Entertainment and HYBE, participated in the event, engaging in export consultations with 90 Chinese companies such as Alibaba Pictures to explore opportunities for global collaboration.
Over the three-day export consultation program, a total of 573 consultations were held, generating an estimated $158.28 million in potential deals and resulting in eight memorandums of understanding and contract agreements, Kocca said.
“This expo is significant in that it helps establish a virtuous cycle for Hallyu, connecting production, export, reinvestment and reproduction through cooperation with other countries,” said Shim Min-seok, head of the Hallyu Support and Cooperation Division at the ministry. “We will continue to expand cooperation between Korean and Chinese content companies and fulfill the government’s role in supporting the industry.”
Alongside the business-to-business export consultation program and networking sessions, Kocca also organized business-to-consumer events for the public, including a K-drama original soundtrack concert featuring singers Ali, Isaac Hong and Kwon In-seo.
“The K-Content Expo was a meaningful opportunity to confirm the strong determination of our companies to expand into the Chinese market,” said Eom Yoon-sang, head of Kocca’s Content Export Division. “With the opening of Kocca’s Shanghai Business Center ahead, we will closely coordinate with our Beijing and Shenzhen centers to provide practical support for Korean companies entering China.”
Kocca is also scheduled to hold K-Content Expos in Istanbul in September and in Warsaw in November.
