Pocha culture makes comeback at Coex with gourmet night market event

Korea Inc. heavyweights head to U.S. with trade deal central to presidential summit

Hyundai, global automakers increase vehicle prices in U.S. amid tariffs

Wegovy prescriptions near 400,000 as experts concerned over widespread use, health risks

Related Stories

U.S. agrees to lower tariffs on Korean Autos to 15%, presidential office says

Opening of used car market is delayed

Hyundai Motor Group appoints ex-congressman as new head of Washington office

UAW files union-busting charges against Hyundai Motor

Hyundai, Kia cars discounted in some countries to fend off sluggish sales