LG CNS drops new corporate AI agent that can manage hiring, interviews and budgets
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 18:54
LG CNS introduced its new platform for enterprise AI on Monday that it says can think and act more like a human, moving beyond the role of a digital assistant.
The system is designed to analyze tens of thousands of job applications in large-scale hiring and generate tailored interview questions, as well as detect changes in project budgets and expenses to automatically produce financial reports and highlight potential risks.
The company presented its agentic AI platform, branded AgenticWorks, and its workplace innovation service, AXThink, at LG Science Park in Magok-dong, western Seoul. Unlike traditional AI agents that respond only to commands, agentic AI can set goals and carry out tasks autonomously.
“What companies need today is not fragmented adoption of AI agents, but a system that connects AI agents and enterprise infrastructure organically and can operate safely and sustainably,” said LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon. “Through this, companies can dramatically enhance productivity.”
Beyond assistants
AgenticWorks is a platform that allows companies to build customized agentic AI services. LG CNS said it developed AgenticWorks in partnership with Canadian AI company Cohere, two years after launching its DAP GenAI platform in 2023.
The platform connects siloed AI services into one ecosystem and allows companies to customize AI for specific business needs.
For example, in human resources, the system can analyze job applications, cross-check aptitude test results, recommend suitable candidates and generate tailored interview questions. LG CNS said this process raised productivity by 26 percent.
AgenticWorks is made up of six components: "Builder" for coding-based customization, "Studio" for no-code development, "Knowledge Lake" for data preprocessing, "Hub" for integration between AI agents and enterprise systems, "Refiner" for industry-specific AI model enhancement and "Router" for optimal model selection. Companies can choose which functions to implement.
AI for all employees
LG CNS also unveiled AXThink, a service that applies AI to seven common office tasks for all employees.
Features include a “Daily Briefing,” which summarizes important emails and schedules with voice guidance, automatic email summarization with meeting scheduling, real-time meeting translation with transcript generation and sharing, as well as digital approvals and signatures.
Group affiliate LG Display adopted AXThink and saw workplace productivity improve by about 10 percent per day on average, while saving more than 10 billion won ($7.2 million) annually compared to outsourcing similar services, according to LG CNS.
The global AI transformation market is expanding quickly. Market research firm Statista projects the sector to grow from 355 trillion won this year to 970 trillion won by 2029.
In Korea, Samsung SDS is securing market share with its Brity Copilot collaboration solution and FabricX AI platform, which have attracted more than 150,000 users.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
