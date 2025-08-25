 Pocha culture makes comeback at Coex with gourmet night market event
Pocha culture makes comeback at Coex with gourmet night market event

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:25
Food market event "Gourmet eat Gangnam" at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, opens from Aug. 17 to 31. [GANGNAM DISTRICT OFFICE]

Korean street food stands, or pocha, were once a staple of Korea’s bustling nightlife but have largely disappeared from the streets of Seoul.  
 
Through the end of this month, however, food trucks and vendors are reviving the tradition in southern Seoul’s busy Gangnam District, offering street food staples such as fried chicken and tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes).
 
The “Gourmet eat Gangnam” food market event opened at Coex’s eastern square on Aug. 17 and will run through Sunday.  
 
Event organizer Coex MICE Cluster is promoting the event as a chance to experience Seoul’s “night market” scene, using retro tent-style designs to recreate the atmosphere of traditional pocha.  
 
Promotional poster for "Gourmet eat Gangnam" [COEX]

Visitors can enjoy foods like meat skewers, Korean style corn dogs, gopchang (intestines) and more while looking at the city skyline.
 
The market also features social media photo promotions and a stamp reward program, along with photo and rest zones, a Gangnam collaboration goods zone and side events, such as participation campaigns for Gangnam residents and Coex employees, quiz games and prize draws.
 
This year's event marks the first edition of "Gourmet eat Gangnam." The market opens at 11 a.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m. every day through Sunday. Live music performances are held every night.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]


