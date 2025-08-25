GM Korea urges Seoul to reconsider before passage of pro-labor bill

Three key questions emerge as National Assembly pushes pro-labor bill forward

Hyundai and Kia's cumulative environmentally friendly car sales top 1.5 million in the United States

Tariffs cripple exports, but this transformer maker carries a full order book from the U.S.

Related Stories

Korea aims to develop 'world-class' AI model through new initiative

Korea falling behind in critical data center race as AI drives demand, report warns

HD Hyundai Electric to invest $273.7 million in high-voltage transformers by 2026

SK Group and AWS to build Korea’s largest AI data center in Ulsan, insiders say

UAE to build biggest AI campus outside U.S. in Trump deal, bypassing past China worries