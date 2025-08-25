Too hot? These cold Korean dishes will cool you down in no time.
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 07:00
WOO JI-WON
For me, summer often means feeling hungry, but not necessarily for one specific food. What does feel appetizing, though, is something cold. Koreans often cite iyeolchiyeol, which means “fight fire with fire,” to endure the summer heat by eating something boiling — but to me, nothing feels more refreshing and cool than a frosty bowl of soup that jolts the appetite awake. And one dish that often comes to mind is naengguk, or cold soup.
In the blistering summer season, I often stop by a nearby spicy stir-fried octopus place that serves cold cucumber naengguk on the side. Sitting in the air-conditioned room and taking a spoonful from the chilled bowl, it instantly awakens my appetite. Now I’m ready to dive into the octopus.
Naengguk is good not only for beating the heat, but also for your health. Its common ingredients such as cucumber and seaweed are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, according to National Institutes of Health’s PMC. These nutritious qualities have long been a source of stamina during Korea’s exhausting summer months, according to the Encyclopedia of Korean Folk Culture published by the National Folk Museum of Korea.
Another theory traces their origin to the summertime craving for dongchimi — a radish water kimchi traditionally made in winter — which often spoiled by the time summer arrived. To recreate its tangy, cooling flavor, people began preparing vinegar-based naengguk instead, according to a JoongAng Ilbo column by Moon Jung-hoon, a professor at Seoul National University and the director of the school's Food Biz Lab.
Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) scholar Yi Kyu-bo (1168-1241) praised a dish called sunggaeng for its “clean and light flavor, unlike the vulgarity of everyday food.” Sunggaeng refers to a cold soup made with soonchae, the Korean name for Brasenia schreberi.
Over time, naengguk was also referred to as changguk and naengtang in old texts, including the 1939 cookbook “Joseon Yori Beop,” which translates to “Joseon cooking methods.” The book explains that “when you have no appetite in the summer, changguk is good.” Just like now, ancestors turned to tangy, refreshing cold soups to escape the heaviness of hot-weather meals.
Naengguk is typically prepared by adding vinegar to cold water, then mixing in vegetables known for their cooling properties, which are believed to help lower body heat. Some of the popular variations include seaweed, cucumber and eggplant.
Enjoyed for centuries, naengguk remains a staple of Korean summers. The Korea JoongAng Daily delves into some of popular naengguk variations, highlights other cold dishes enjoyed in Korea today and examines how cultures around the world have developed their own chilled soups to beat the heat.
Cooling off with naengguk varieties
Perhaps the most familiar of all is cucumber naengguk, often found on summer tables. Cucumbers are 90 percent water and the internal temperature of the vegetable is typically 20 degrees lower than the temperature of the air surrounding it, according to Michigan State University Extension. This makes them an ideal ingredient to soak in chilled vinegar water.
Seaweed naengguk is another mainstream variety, valued for its hydrating qualities thanks to its natural mucilaginous texture. Today, cucumber and seaweed are often combined into one soup for double the freshness and texture.
Also, today’s recipes are a little more intricate than those enjoyed by our ancestors. To create a more savory soup, seasonings such as soy sauce, sugar and diced garlic are also used in addition to vinegar, while extra ingredients like sliced onion and peppers provide additional texture and a refreshing taste.
Since naengguk is usually too light to serve as a full meal, some people add dotorimuk, or acorn jelly, to naengguk for extra heartiness. A popular related dish is muksabal, where acorn jelly and vegetables are served in an icy broth.
But no discussion of Korean cold dishes is complete without naengmyeon, the beloved cold noodle dish with chewy buckwheat noodles served in an icy broth.
This chilled cold noodle is believed to have been enjoyed by ancestors since the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), and spread nationwide after the 1950-53 Korean War as northern refugees brought their buckwheat noodle tradition south.
Unlike simple naengguk, which is made with just a few seasonings, naengmyeon broth is far more elaborate. It is traditionally prepared by simmering beef brisket or shank into a clear, savory stock and then mixing it with dongchimi broth for a refreshing, icy dish.
But because dongchimi was made during the kimchi-making season in winter, and without refrigeration back in the days, it was only available in cold weather. By the following summer, it would turn cloudy and sour.
Thanks to refrigerators, nowadays, naengmyeon is one of the most beloved summer dishes, ranking first among summer foods in a 2017 survey of 497 people by Gayeon, a matchmaking company, with plurality of 37 percent of votes.
Toppings typically include sliced beef, cucumber, pear and boiled egg, as well as condiments like vinegar, mustard or sugar. This cold noodle is also often served as a set with a side of meat, such as bulgogi or donkatsu.
Also, thanks to naengmyeon's savory depth, many modern naengguk recipes use naengmyeon broth as a base, giving the cold soup a deeper flavor. It’s also a convenient option, since ready-made naengmyeon broth is widely available in markets.
Hearty alternatives
Not every cold soup is vinegary though. Kkaetguk, a chilled soup made by grinding sesame seeds, has a nutty flavor. Rich in plant-based fats, protein, calcium and iron, sesame seeds were once an inexpensive restorative food for farming households, reviving farmers worn from the summer heat.
Another popular variety is kongguk, a soup made from ground soybeans, which has long been a key source of protein for Koreans. Later, kongguk was often served with noodles called kongguksu. Its roots can be traced to scholar Yi Ik (1681-1763)’s Seongho Saseol, which explains, “After grinding soybeans on a millstone and taking only the extract, there is still plenty of residue left that if you boil this and make a soup, the savory flavor is appetizing.”
Kongguksu became a representative commoner’s dish during the mixed grains promotion policy of the 1960s and 1970s, which aimed to reduce rice consumption and promote flour-based foods, such as ramen, bread and wheat noodles.
While salt has traditionally been the main seasoning, many diners today also prefer a pinch of sugar.
Beyond Korea
Korea isn’t alone in turning to chilled dishes during hot weather. However, across Southeast Asia, these chilled specialties are more often enjoyed as dipping broths rather than as drinkable soups.
For example, Vietnam’s famous chilled noodle dishes, such as bun cha and bun thit nuong, are served with nuoc cham, a fish-based dipping sauce.
Japan, however, does have cold miso soups like hiyajiru and hiyashi misoshiru, although cold noodle soups in Japan appeared later — hiyashi ramen in the 1950s — while Morioka ramen was directly inspired by Korean naengmyeon, according to Japan Guide. Cold soups exist in China but tend to be desserts or localized dishes.
Chilled soups are more common in other parts of the world.
Other Spanish cold varieties include salmorejo from Córdoba, a 19th-century invention that is thicker and creamier than gazpacho and is often topped with boiled egg. Ajo blanco, sometimes called “white gazpacho,” is a creamy soup made by blending almonds, garlic, bread and olive oil.
