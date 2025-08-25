Future-oriented Korea-Japan relations must extend to trilateral cooperation (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung visited Japan on Aug. 23 for a summit with Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, agreeing to restore so-called shuttle diplomacy between the two countries. Meeting just two months after the Group of 7 summit in Canada, the leaders held a series of plenary and small-group discussions and reached agreements on 11 detailed issues across five areas, including cooperation in artificial intelligence and future industries, expanded people-to-people exchanges and measures against North Korea’s nuclear program. The creation of a vice-ministerial strategic dialogue, expansion of working holiday programs and joint responses to demographic challenges such as aging and low birthrates were seen as tangible first steps toward substantive cooperation.It was the first time in 17 years, since the Lee Myung-bak administration in 2008, that the two governments issued a joint press statement. The declaration reaffirmed the principle of achieving complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and building lasting peace. Reflecting President Lee’s description of Korea and Japan as “neighbors sharing the same yard,” the summit produced a forward-looking blueprint. Korea’s initiative in framing bilateral progress as the foundation for broader trilateral cooperation with the United States has raised expectations for a more positive role in regional security. Song Eon-seog, interim leader of the People Power Party, called the move “a sound decision in the national interest to strengthen friendly ties with Japan and bolster trilateral cooperation.”On historical issues, the statement recorded Prime Minister Ishiba’s pledge to uphold the perspectives of past cabinets, including the 1998 Kim Dae-jung-Obuchi Declaration. That reaffirmation of confronting history while moving toward the future was significant. Still, the absence of more advanced language on Japan’s remorse left some disappointment. Expressions such as Obuchi’s “heartfelt apology” did not appear. Seoul hopes Tokyo will take responsible steps to fill the remaining gaps in reconciliation.The summit served not only to improve bilateral ties but also to prepare for the upcoming Korea-U.S. summit. Lee became the first Korean president to visit Japan ahead of a U.S. meeting, underscoring the bridge role of the trip. He also drew on Ishiba’s experience in negotiations with Washington. The Korea-U.S. summit, set for Aug. 25 local time, is expected to differ from past gatherings focused on friendship and alliance reaffirmation. Instead, it will test Lee’s pragmatic diplomacy against U.S. President Donald Trump’s America-first approach. With Trump already signaling steep demands on tariffs, defense spending and the cost of U.S. troop deployments in Korea, Seoul faces a critical moment. As National Security Office head Wi Sung-lac remarked, “It is up to us to draw lessons from Japan’s experience.” Thorough preparation will be needed to turn the meeting into an outcome that maximizes Korea’s national interest.이재명 대통령이 그제(23일) 일본을 방문해 이시바 시게루(石破茂) 일본 총리와의 정상회담을 열고 ‘셔틀외교’를 복원하기로 했다. 지난 6월 캐나다에서 열린 주요 7개국(G7) 정상회의 이후 두 달 만에 만난 양 정상은 짧은 기간에도 정상·소인수·확대 회담을 잇따라 열고 인공지능(AI) 등 미래산업 협력, 인적 교류 확대, 북핵 문제 등 5개 분야 11개 세부사항에 합의했다. 특히 차관급 전략대화 신설과 ‘워킹 홀리데이’ 확대, 고령화·저출산 등 사회 현안 공동 대응까지 담긴 합의는 실질적 협력의 첫걸음으로 평가할 만하다.한·일 정상이 공동 언론보도문을 발표한 건 2008년 이명박 정부 이후 17년 만이다. 발표문에는 ‘한반도의 완전한 비핵화와 항구적 평화 구축’이라는 원칙이 명시됐다. 한·일 관계를 ‘같은 마당을 쓰는 이웃 사촌’이라고 한 이 대통령의 언급대로 미래지향적인 청사진을 마련한 것이다. 특히 한국이 한·일 관계 증진을 토대로 한·미·일 협력의 틀을 주도했다는 점에서 향후 한반도 안보에도 긍정적인 역할을 할 것이란 기대를 낳는다. 송언석 국민의힘 비상대책위원장도 “우호적인 한·일 관계와 한·미·일 협력 강화를 위해 접근한 건 국익 차원에서 올바른 결정이었다”고 평가했다.역사 문제에 관해서는 이시바 총리가 1998년 김대중-오부치 선언을 포함한 역대 내각의 역사 인식을 계승한다고 밝힌 대목이 발표문에 담겼다. 이는 과거를 직시하면서도 미래로 나아가자는 김대중-오부치 선언의 정신을 다시 확인했다는 점에서 의미가 있다. 다만 진전된 일본의 과거사 반성에 대한 표현이 보도문에 담기지 않은 건 아쉬운 부분이다. 일각에서 기대한 오부치 선언의 “통렬한 과거사 반성” 같은 표현은 없었다. 일본이 한국이 내민 손을 맞잡고 남은 물컵의 반 잔을 채워 가는 책임 있는 행동에 나서길 기대한다.이번 회담은 단순한 한·일 관계 개선을 넘어 한·미 정상회담으로 이어지는 교량 역할을 한다는 점에서 중요했다. 이 대통령은 역대 대통령으로는 처음으로 미국에 앞서 일본을 찾았다. 그런 점에서 이번 한·일 정상회담은 한·미 정상회담을 대비하는 예비고사의 성격이 짙었다. 이 대통령은 이번 방문길에서 이시바 총리의 대미 협상 경험을 공유받았다. 내일 새벽(현지시간 25일) 열리는 한·미 정상회담은 친선 확대와 동맹 재확인에 방점을 뒀던 기존 회담과 달리 이재명표 실용외교와 미국 우선주의가 맞붙는 시험장이 될 것이다. 이미 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 관세, 국방비, 주한미군 주둔비 등에서 막대한 청구서를 예고한 상태다. 위성락 안보실장의 말대로 “(일본의 경험에서) 교훈을 추출하는 것은 우리의 몫”이다. 한·미 정상회담이 국익 극대화 성과로 이어지도록 철저하게 준비해야 한다.