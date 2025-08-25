Habitat 67: A failed experiment that became a modern fable (KOR)

The 1967 Montreal Expo carried the theme “Man and His World,” seeking humanism in the industrial age. Of the 90 national pavilions, only one remains a landmark today: Habitat 67, a striking apartment complex originally built as Canada’s centennial project. Both then and now, it has stood as one of Montreal’s most recognizable symbols.The 20th century’s greatest architectural invention is arguably the apartment. But apartments have long drawn criticism for uniformity and the loss of human warmth, often likened to chicken coops or machines. Determined to reimagine mass housing, the city of Montreal turned to Moshe Safdie, a young Jewish Canadian architect born in 1938. Only 27 years old at the time, Safdie was appointed without competition, largely due to his graduate thesis, which focused on modular collective housing. Safdie himself later described the project as a “remarkable fable.”The idea was deceptively simple but radical. Concrete units of about 62 square meters (667 square feet) were prefabricated in a factory and stacked to form the housing complex. The method promised reduced construction time, lower costs and improved quality. The blocks were arranged in a zigzag formation, leaving space for terraces and gardens. By linking one to eight units, the design allowed for diverse and distinctive residences. Though the structure rose to twelve stories, its varying heights created a rhythm, resembling either a miniature mountain range with three peaks or an oversize Lego sculpture.Originally, Habitat 67 was envisioned as a community of 1,200 units. In the end, only 158 were completed. The actual costs far exceeded projections. Overlapping walls and floors increased production costs, while specialized transportation and complex assembly quadrupled expenses. The press hailed it as an “architectural wonder” but also criticized it as a “failed dream.”Was it proof that affordable innovation is impossible? Perhaps. Yet Habitat 67 did succeed in its central aim: creating more humane housing. It advanced the use of precast concrete and pioneered modular housing, a sector that would later expand globally. For Safdie, who went on to design airports, museums and cultural centers across the world, his debut remains his most iconic work. Habitat 67 endures as both a cautionary tale and a symbol of architectural imagination.1967년 몬트리올 엑스포는 ‘인간과 그의 세계’라는 주제로 산업사회 속의 휴머니즘을 추구했다. 세계 각국의 90개 전시관 중 특이한 아파트인 해비타트 67이 남아 있다. 건국 100주년을 기념하는 캐나다관이었고 당시도 현재도 몬트리올의 대표적 상징이 되었다.20세기 최고의 건축 발명품은 단연 아파트다. 그러나 닭장 같은 획일성과 거대기계 같은 비인간성은 늘 비판의 대상이다. 몬트리올 정부는 유대계 캐나다인 모쉐 사프디(1938~)에게 의뢰해 아파트의 재창조를 시도했다. 그 스스로 ‘놀라운 동화’라 했듯이 27세의 약관을 경쟁 없이 지명한 것이다. 조립식 집합 주거를 다룬 그의 석사논문 때문이었다.논문의 아이디어는 단순하나 혁신적이었다. 공장에서 제작한 62㎡(18.8평) 크기의 콘크리트 유닛을 쌓아 올려 아파트를 완성한다. 공기 단축, 공사비 절감, 품질 고급화라는 세 마리 토끼를 동시에 잡는 묘수였다. 유닛을 지그재그로 쌓아 입체적 형태를 구사하고 사이사이 공간을 비워 테라스 가든을 조성했다. 1~8개의 유닛을 연결해 다양한 규모와 형태의 개성적인 단위 주거를 만들었다. 총 12층 높이지만 높낮이의 변화로 운율을 이루어 마치 3개의 봉우리를 가진 작은 산맥 또는 거대한 레고 블록 작품 같아 보인다.원래 1200호를 짓는다는 목표였으나 완공된 것은 겨우 158호였다. 예상보다 훨씬 비싼 실제 건설비용 때문이었다. 벽체와 바닥이 중첩되어 생산가 자체가 높았고 특수 운송과 복잡한 조립 방법으로 시공비가 5배 이상 초과했다. 언론은 ‘건축적 경이로움’이라 칭송하는 한편 ‘실패한 꿈’이라 비난했다.역시 싸고 좋은 것은 없는 것일까? 그러나 몬트리올 엑스포가 추구한 인간다운 아파트 창조에 성공했다. 무엇보다 프리캐스트 콘크리트라는 기술이 진보했고 모듈러주택이라는 신산업 분야를 개척했다. 그런 의미에서 세계적 건축가 사프디의 대표작은 여전히 데뷔작인 해비타트 67이다.