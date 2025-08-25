텍사스 법원, 학교 십계명 게시 의무화에 제동
Judge Halts Texas’ Law Mandating the Ten Commandments in School
A federal judge in Texas temporarily halted Wednesday a state law that would have required the Ten Commandments to be visibly displayed in every public school classroom by Sept. 1.
The law, passed this year by the Republican-controlled Legislature, mirrors one in Louisiana that was declared “plainly unconstitutional” in June by a panel of judges from the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. A federal judge also blocked a nearly identical measure in Arkansas this month.
In Texas, 16 families from different faith backgrounds brought the legal challenge. They argued that the law would pressure students to adopt a state-favored religious Scripture and that it amounted to a clear violation of the separation of church and state.
The version of the Ten Commandments that the law would have required was drawn from the King James Bible, the families said, and it would not have reflected other religious groups’ interpretations of the Ten Commandments.
Some parents also argued that portions of the commandments are inappropriate for young children, including the lines “thou shalt not commit adultery” and “thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife.”
Ken Paxton, the state attorney general, whose office represented most of the school districts that were sued, called the Ten Commandments a “cornerstone of our moral and legal heritage” and vowed to appeal the decision.
The Texas law requires the Ten Commandments be displayed in a “conspicuous” location in each classroom on a typeface visible from anywhere in the classroom. The law mandated that a poster of the commandments be at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall and only include the text of the Ten Commandments. Under the law, school districts would be required to accept donations of Ten Commandments posters, and they would be allowed to use district funds to purchase posters.
20일 미 텍사스의 한 연방 판사는 공립학교 교실마다 십계명을 눈에 띄게 설치하도록 한 법률의 시행을 일시적으로 중단시켰다. 이 법에 따르면 모든 텍사스주 내의 공립학교는 다음달 1일까지 모든 교실에 십계명을 게시해야 했다.
올해 공화당이 장악한 주 의회에서 통과된 이 법은 지난 6월 뉴올리언스에 있는 제5연방항소법원의 보수 성향 판사들이 루이지애나의 유사한 법을 “명백히 위헌”이라고 판결한 것과 같은 맥락이다. 이달 초 아칸소에서도 거의 동일한 법안이 연방 판사에 의해 제동이 걸렸다.
텍사스에서는 서로 다른 종교적 배경을 가진 16개 가정이 원고로 나서 소송을 제기했다. 이들은 이 법이 학생에게 주 정부가 선호하는 종교 경전을 따르도록 압력을 가하는 것이라며, 정교 분리 원칙의 명확한 위반이라고 주장했다.
이들은 또 법에 규정된 십계명은 킹 제임스 성경에서 발췌된 것이라 다른 종교 분파가 해석하는 십계명과는 다르다고 밝혔다. 일부 학부모는 십계명 중 “간음하지 말라”, “이웃의 아내를 탐하지 말라”와 같은 구절은 어린이에게 부적절하다고도 지적했다.
소송에 걸린 다수의 학교들을 대리한 켄 팩스턴 텍사스주 법무장관은 십계명이 “우리의 도덕적·법적 유산의 초석”이라며 항소하겠다고 강조했다.
이 법은 십계명을 교실 어느 위치에서든 잘 보이는 뚜렷한 활자로 적어, 눈에 띄는 장소에 두도록 명시했다. 게시물은 최소 가로 16인치(40cm), 세로 20인치(50cm) 크기여야 하며 십계명 본문만 포함해야 한다. 또 학교들은 십계명 포스터 기부를 의무적으로 받아들여야 하며, 학교 예산으로 포스터를 사는 것도 허용한다.
