815 Video says Fantasy Boys label still hasn't paid music video fees
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 14:34
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Video production company 815 Video said Monday that talent agency Pocketdol Studio has failed to pay outstanding fees despite a court ruling.
The company was commissioned in April 2024 by Pocketdol Studio to produce the music video for the track “Pitter-Patter-Love” by the studio’s boy band Fantasy Boys, according to 815 Video. The total contract amount was 165 million won ($118,900).
The production company said it received a down payment of 71.5 million won and an additional 15 million won, but the remaining 78.5 million won has not been paid.
815 Video filed a payment claim lawsuit in April 2025, and the Seoul Western District Court ruled in its favor in July. Despite the ruling, Pocketdol Studio has not complied with the decision or paid the outstanding balance, according to 815 Video.
The production firm claimed Pocketdol Studio has been involved in similar disputes with other subcontractors.
“We strongly urge Pocketdol Studio to promptly pay the outstanding amount in accordance with the court ruling,” 815 Video said in a statement.
Originally founded in 1988 as Ground Media by producer Kim Kwang-soo, Pocketdol Studio has since gone through name changes, rebranding as Core Contents Media in 2008, MBK Entertainment in 2014 and finally its current label in 2017. The studio has managed many names in the Korean music industry throughout its history, including the duo Davichi, girl group T-ara and the singer Yoonsang.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)