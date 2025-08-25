 815 Video says Fantasy Boys label still hasn't paid music video fees
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

815 Video says Fantasy Boys label still hasn't paid music video fees

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 14:34
815 Video logo [815 VIDEO]

815 Video logo [815 VIDEO]

 
Video production company 815 Video said Monday that talent agency Pocketdol Studio has failed to pay outstanding fees despite a court ruling.
 
The company was commissioned in April 2024 by Pocketdol Studio to produce the music video for the track “Pitter-Patter-Love” by the studio’s boy band Fantasy Boys, according to 815 Video. The total contract amount was 165 million won ($118,900).
 

Related Article

The production company said it received a down payment of 71.5 million won and an additional 15 million won, but the remaining 78.5 million won has not been paid.
 
815 Video filed a payment claim lawsuit in April 2025, and the Seoul Western District Court ruled in its favor in July. Despite the ruling, Pocketdol Studio has not complied with the decision or paid the outstanding balance, according to 815 Video.
 
The production firm claimed Pocketdol Studio has been involved in similar disputes with other subcontractors.
 
“We strongly urge Pocketdol Studio to promptly pay the outstanding amount in accordance with the court ruling,” 815 Video said in a statement.
 
Originally founded in 1988 as Ground Media by producer Kim Kwang-soo, Pocketdol Studio has since gone through name changes, rebranding as Core Contents Media in 2008, MBK Entertainment in 2014 and finally its current label in 2017. The studio has managed many names in the Korean music industry throughout its history, including the duo Davichi, girl group T-ara and the singer Yoonsang.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags 815 Video Pocketdol Studio Fantasy Boys

More in K-pop

Boy band Cortis to release documentary on making of EP

Pledis Entertainment introduces new logo and branding

Band Nah's label files defamation complaints over inappropriate contact allegations

Stray Kids' 'Karma' surpasses two million copies sold

815 Video says Fantasy Boys label still hasn't paid music video fees

Related Stories

Rookie boy band Fantasy Boys to release third EP on May 3

Fantasy Boys remains positive despite debut as 11-member group

Fantasy Boys to hold concert in Japan in October

Fantasy Boys agency defends decision to debut band without Yu

Fantasy Boys to release first full album in Japan on March 12
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)