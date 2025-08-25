 Boy band Cortis to release documentary on making of EP
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:41
Boy band Cortis [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
Rookie boy band Cortis is set to release a documentary at 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 that chronicles the production of its upcoming debut EP, “Color Outside the Lines,” BigHit Music said Monday.
 
A trailer for the four-episode documentary, titled “What We Want,” will be revealed on Friday at 8 p.m.
 

The agency also announced a promotional schedule leading up to the EP’s release on Sept. 8, during which it will unveil concept photos, interviews and an alternate music video for the lead track, “What You Want.”
 
The music video, slated for release on Tuesday, was planned, filmed and edited by the five members themselves: Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho.
 
A commentary on the “What You Want” music video by the band will be posted on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
 
The music video for the song “FaSHioN,” which is part of the EP, will drop on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.
 
Cortis will also hold a fan meet and greet at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on the same day.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
