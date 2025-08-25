 IVE to release new album 'IVE Secret'
IVE to release new album 'IVE Secret'

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 12:31 Updated: 25 Aug. 2025, 13:48
Girl group IVE [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group IVE will drop its fourth EP, "IVE Secret," on Monday, the group's management agency, Starship Entertainment, said.
 
Starship described the EP as "an album that focuses on the flow of emotions hidden behind a glamorous expression."
 

IVE reveals a surprising new attitude while maintaining its confidence shown in previous songs, the agency added.
 
The album consists of six songs, including the lead track, "XOXZ," along with "Wild Bird," "Dear, My Feelings," "Gotcha" and "Midnight Kiss."
 
"XOXZ" is a new phrase created by IVE that means "I love you, good night, and see you in my dreams," according to the agency.
 
The song's tension is driven by a heavy 808 bass, brass sounds, and solid drums, while the low-toned rap and simple vocals create a dreamy atmosphere.
 
Member Jang Won-young wrote the lyrics with lyricist Seo Ji-eum.

Yonhap
