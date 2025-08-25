Pledis Entertainment introduces new logo and branding
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:40
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Pledis Entertainment, the talent agency home to boy bands Seventeen and TWS, introduced a new logo and branding on Monday.
The logo displays the company's name with contrasting fonts: The “Ple” appears more slanted and wavy, while the “dis” is upright and straight. This combination reflects the company’s “distinctive motions and rhythms, and its capacity to foster diverse artists and create unique content,” Pledis said in a press release.
The logo’s reddish-orange color symbolizes the company’s passion.
The new slogan is “Performance becomes the Pulse.”
“We redesigned our corporate identity to embody our philosophy of connecting with fans through content that encapsulates our creative capabilities, connecting our artists with the world on an emotional level and shaping the rhythm of the times,” said Kim Yeon-soo, CEO of Pledis Entertainment. “We will continue to lead K-pop with a creative vision and to discover and nurture artists with distinctive voices.”
Since its establishment in 2007, Pledis has managed and produced K-pop acts including After School, Orange Caramel, NU’EST, fromis_9, Seventeen and TWS.
Seventeen is set to kick off its world tour “NEW_” in Incheon on Sept. 13. TWS will perform at the Rock in Japan Festival 2025 on Sept. 15 and is also scheduled to release new music in October.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)