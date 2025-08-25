 Pledis Entertainment introduces new logo and branding
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Pledis Entertainment introduces new logo and branding

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:40
Pledis Entertainment's new logo [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Pledis Entertainment's new logo [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Pledis Entertainment, the talent agency home to boy bands Seventeen and TWS, introduced a new logo and branding on Monday.
 
The logo displays the company's name with contrasting fonts: The “Ple” appears more slanted and wavy, while the “dis” is upright and straight. This combination reflects the company’s “distinctive motions and rhythms, and its capacity to foster diverse artists and create unique content,” Pledis said in a press release.
 

Related Article

The logo’s reddish-orange color symbolizes the company’s passion.
 
The new slogan is “Performance becomes the Pulse.”
 
“We redesigned our corporate identity to embody our philosophy of connecting with fans through content that encapsulates our creative capabilities, connecting our artists with the world on an emotional level and shaping the rhythm of the times,” said Kim Yeon-soo, CEO of Pledis Entertainment. “We will continue to lead K-pop with a creative vision and to discover and nurture artists with distinctive voices.”
 
Pledis Entertainment's new branding [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Pledis Entertainment's new branding [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Since its establishment in 2007, Pledis has managed and produced K-pop acts including After School, Orange Caramel, NU’EST, fromis_9, Seventeen and TWS.
 
Seventeen is set to kick off its world tour “NEW_” in Incheon on Sept. 13. TWS will perform at the Rock in Japan Festival 2025 on Sept. 15 and is also scheduled to release new music in October.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags pledis seventeen tws

More in K-pop

Boy band Cortis to release documentary on making of EP

Pledis Entertainment introduces new logo and branding

Band Nah's label files defamation complaints over inappropriate contact allegations

Stray Kids' 'Karma' surpasses two million copies sold

815 Video says Fantasy Boys label still hasn't paid music video fees

Related Stories

TWS holds showcase for first single 'Last Bell' — in pictures

[SHOWCASE] New K-pop boy band TWS begins journey as 'Seventeen’s younger brother band'

TWS samples Seo Taiji and Boys' 'Last Festival' for its first single

Seventeen’s 'Happy Burstday' sells more than 2.5 million copies in first week

TWS to make official Japanese debut with EP in July
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)