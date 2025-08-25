Stray Kids' 'Karma' surpasses two million copies sold

Boy band Stray Kids' fourth full-length album, “Karma,” has achieved double-million-seller status on its first day of release, the band's agency said on Monday.JYP Entertainment said the album logged more than 2 million sales on Friday, immediately topping Hanteo's weekly physical album chart and Circle Chart's weekly retail album chart.Globally, “Karma” ranked No. 1 on iTunes' Worldwide Albums and European Albums charts for three straight days through Sunday. It also took the top spot in countries including Japan, France and Australia.On the global music streaming service Spotify, the album tallied over 18.26 million streams on release day. Its lead track, “Ceremony,” drew 2.52 million streams, debuting at No. 27 on the platform's Daily Top Songs Global chart.The release marks Stray Kids' first full-length album since “5-Star” in June 2023 and serves as a reflection on the achievements the group has made through years of hard work.Yonhap