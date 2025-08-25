 'Aema' actor Lee Ha-nee gives birth to second daughter
'Aema' actor Lee Ha-nee gives birth to second daughter

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 10:52
Actor Lee Ha-nee [NEWS1]

 
Actor Lee Ha-nee, also known as Honey Lee, gave birth to her second daughter on Sunday night, her agency, Teamhope, announced on Monday.
 
“Lee gave birth to a healthy baby girl last night,” the agency said in a statement. “Both the mother and child are in good health and are recovering peacefully with the love and support of their family.”
 

“We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who offered prayers and well-wishes,” it added. “We ask for your continued warm support and blessings for Lee Ha-nee and her growing family.”
 
Lee, who married a noncelebrity in 2021 and welcomed her first daughter in June 2022, is now a mother of two.
 
Lee debuted after winning the Miss Korea beauty pageant in 2006 and gained recognition for her performances in various works, including the hit film “Extreme Job” (2019).
 
Actors Lee Ha-nee, left, and Bang Hyo-rin attend a press conference for ″Aema″ in western Seoul on Aug. 18. [YONHAP]

 
She appeared in person at a press event on Aug. 18 for the Netflix series “Aema,” just days before giving birth.
 
“I was told the baby might arrive earlier than expected, so I wasn’t sure how I’d be feeling,” she said at the event. “But I have a special affection for ‘Aema.’ I really wanted to introduce the project and say hello to everyone.”
 
“Aema,” starring Lee in the lead role, was released on Netflix on Friday.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Lee Ha-nee Aema Netflix Korea

