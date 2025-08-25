 'My Daughter is a Zombie' hits 5 million ticket milestone
'My Daughter is a Zombie' hits 5 million ticket milestone

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 10:26
A still from the comedy zombie film ″My Daughter is a Zombie″ [NEW]

“My Daughter is a Zombie” surpassed the five million admission mark over the weekend, becoming the first film of this year to achieve the feat, data showed Monday.
 
According to the Korean Film Council, the zombie drama, starring Cho Jung-seok, drew 272,233 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, bringing its cumulative audience number to 5 million.
 

The weekend box office No. 1, however, was claimed by the Japanese animated film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle,” which debuted with a massive 1.62 million admissions.
 
Released on Friday, the film quickly reached the 1 million admission mark within just two days, setting the year's fastest box office record.
 
Coming in third for the weekend was Brad Pitt's racing drama “F1.” The film drew 151,293 viewers, pushing its cumulative audience past the 4.5 million mark since its June 25 release in the country.

