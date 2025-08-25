Netflix's 'Love Untangled' blends self-love with '90s teen romance

Netflix's upcoming romantic film, "Love Untangled," seems to be continuing the popular theme of self-love, echoing the message of embracing one's true self recently — as seen in the global phenomenon "KPop Demon Hunters."Set in Busan in 1998, the film follows the story of Se-ri (Shin Eun-soo), a lovestruck 19-year-old who is determined to straighten her perpetually frizzy hair. Her goal is to perfect her appearance before making a confession to her high school crush, Kim Hyun (Cha Woo-min).At a press conference in Seoul on Monday, director Namkoong Sun said Se-ri's hair is the backbone of the film's plot and its central message of self-acceptance."Her hair condition, which she can't control, is her biggest complex and the origin of her pain," the director said.While she said it is only natural for teenagers to be fixated on their looks and struggle with self-acceptance, she wanted the film to challenge that mindset."I thought we could at least raise the question of whether she really needs to change it," stressing the movie's core message about learning to appreciate oneself.This theme of overcoming shame to find self-love echoes comments made just last week by Maggie Kang, creator of the runaway hit "KPop Demon Hunters." During a press event, Kang explained this message was central to her protagonist, Rumi, who learns to embrace the "demon" patterns she had always kept hidden.Actor Gong Myoung portrays Yoon-seok, a transfer student from Seoul. Initially cynical with a hidden past, his attitude begins to change as he helps Se-ri with her plan to confess to her crush Hyun, only to find himself unexpectedly falling for her."The film is sweet, charming and lovely," said Gong, who has had a busy year with roles in other high-profile series like Netflix's "Mercy For None" and Disney+'s "Way Back Love."The actor said the film appealed to him on a personal level, saying, "This is exactly the kind of film I've wanted to see as an audience member." He also described his role as "the most youthful portrayal" he could possibly deliver.The film marks the third feature for the director, who gained critical acclaim with her 2021 indie debut, "Ten Months." Her second film, "Time to Be Strong," came out last year."Love Untangled" is set to premiere this Friday on Netflix.Yonhap