Studio N scores 5 million-ticket smash with 'My Daughter Is a Zombie'
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 14:19
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Studio N has scored its massive box-office success yet with "My Daughter Is a Zombie," which has drawn 5 million viewers in just 26 days — more than any other Korean film released this year.
The horror comedy, adapted from a webtoon of the same name, has more than doubled its break-even point of 2.2 million admissions. Its total box office revenue stood at 47.5 billion won ($34 million) as of Sunday.
Released on July 30, “My Daughter is a Zombie” is a production from Studio N, a subsidiary of Naver Webtoon. The company is best known for adapting webtoons into drama series and animations.
Studio N began as a production company in 2018, but established itself as a major player in webtoon adaptations starting with “Sweet Home” (2020), co-produced with Studio Dragon for Netflix. It continued to build its reputation with series like “True Beauty” (2020) and “Yumi’s Cells” (2021).
The company’s revenue grew more than eightfold from 8.4 billion won in 2021 to 73.5 billion won in 2024. The box office success of “My Daughter is a Zombie” marks another chapter for the studio that has grown its presence overseas.
“My Daughter is a Zombie” has performed equally well abroad. Since its release in North America on Aug. 8, it has become the top-grossing Korean live-action film released in the region this year, surpassing “Omniscient Reader” and “Dark Nuns.”
It has also been officially invited to the Panorama section of the 58th Sitges Film Festival.
The popularity of “My Daughter is a Zombie” has also reignited interest in the original webtoon. During the first 19 days following the film’s release, viewership of the webtoon increased by 60 times compared to the 19-day period before its teaser trailer was released in May.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)