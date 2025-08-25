 Netflix to release investigation reality show 'Crime Scene Zero' Sept. 23
Korea JoongAng Daily

Netflix to release investigation reality show 'Crime Scene Zero' Sept. 23

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:42
A still from the Netflix crime-solving reality series ″Crime Scene Zero″ [NETFLIX]

A still from the Netflix crime-solving reality series ″Crime Scene Zero″ [NETFLIX]

 
The Netflix crime-solving reality show “Crime Scene Zero” is set to be released on Sept. 23, the streaming platform said Monday.
 
The series is a reboot of the “Crime Scene” (2014-) franchise, the first three seasons of which aired on JTBC and the fourth on Tving.
 

The upcoming fifth season, composed of 10 episodes, will star Jang Jin, Park Ji-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Kim Ji-hun and An Yu-jin of girl group IVE.
 
Players will engage in role-playing as detectives and crime suspects to try to outsmart each other with mind games and plot twists.
 
The teaser is available on Netflix.
 
A still from the Netflix crime-solving reality series ″Crime Scene Zero″ [NETFLIX]

A still from the Netflix crime-solving reality series ″Crime Scene Zero″ [NETFLIX]

A still from the Netflix crime-solving reality series ″Crime Scene Zero″ [NETFLIX]

A still from the Netflix crime-solving reality series ″Crime Scene Zero″ [NETFLIX]


BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
