 Korea, Vietnam agree to bolster cooperation in the financial sector
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea, Vietnam agree to bolster cooperation in the financial sector

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 11:51
Kwon Dae-young, right, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, poses for a photo with Nguyen Duc Chi, left, Vietnam's deputy finance minister, at his office in Seoul, on Aug. 25. [YONHAP]

Kwon Dae-young, right, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, poses for a photo with Nguyen Duc Chi, left, Vietnam's deputy finance minister, at his office in Seoul, on Aug. 25. [YONHAP]

 
Korea and Vietnam agreed Monday to further enhance cooperation in the financial sector, particularly in the stock market system, via exchanges of policy experiences and related knowledge, Seoul's financial regulator said.
 
In a meeting with Vietnam's deputy finance minister, Nguyen Duc Chi, in Seoul, Financial Services Commission (FSC) Vice Chairman Kwon Dae-young stressed that the two nations should also work to cooperate in the insurance, financial technology and other sectors.
 

Related Article

The two countries have cooperated closely on the development of IT systems for Vietnam's financial market.
 
In 2016, Seoul secured a $28.7 million deal to upgrade technological infrastructure for Hanoi's stock and financial derivative markets.
 
The next-generation financial IT system has been in full operation since May.
 
In a meeting held in Seoul earlier this month, President Lee Jae Myung and Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, stressed the need to bolster the countries' bilateral trade and financial cooperation, agreeing to take steps to boost their bilateral trade volume to $150 billion by 2030.
 
Vietnam is Korea's third-largest trading partner and home to about 10,000 Korean companies. Bilateral trade volume stood at $86.7 billion in 2024.

Yonhap
tags Korea Vietnam cooperation finance

More in Diplomacy

Korea, Vietnam agree to bolster cooperation in the financial sector

Last-minute diplomatic flurry suggests sparks may fly at Lee-Trump summit

Ceviche is not just a food, it's an expression of Peru, says ambassador

President Lee Jae Myung arrives in U.S. for summit with Trump

When Lee, Trump talk business, the devil's in the details

Related Stories

Lifting cooperation to a new height

Korea-Vietnam cooperation

Lotte Finance Vietnam signs MOU with Vietnamese e-commerce company Tiki

Expand diplomatic frontiers to Indo-Pacific

BOK, State Bank of Vietnam sign renewed MOU to boost partnership
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)