Heat wave scorches nation with little relief expected from rain
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 10:11
Sweltering heat continues to plague Korea as temperatures soar and heat wave advisories take effect for much of the country.
A warning was issued for Seoul and most other regions on Monday, while even Taebaek in Gangwon, a mountainous area known for its cool climate, was placed under a rare heat wave advisory.
Daytime highs are expected to reach up to 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, although showers and sporadic rainfall are forecast for parts of the country. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that while the rain may ease or lift some heat wave advisories, high humidity levels will keep conditions feeling hot.
The central and Jeolla regions were forecast to remain mostly cloudy, while the Gyeongsang regions and Jeju Island were expected to see intermittent cloud cover.
Rain was expected to begin in the early morning along the western coastlines of Incheon, Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong, with showers spreading to the greater metropolitan area and South Chungcheong by late morning, and to inland Gangwon, North Chungcheong and Jeolla in the afternoon.
The KMA forecast 30 to 80 millimeters (1.2 to 3.1 inches) of rainfall on Tuesday for Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi and the five northwestern islands in the Yellow Sea, with some parts of northern Gyeonggi expected to receive over 100 millimeters. Inland Gangwon, Daejeon, Sejong, the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions are expected to see 20 to 60 millimeters of rain, with some areas exceeding 80 millimeters.
Jeju Island was forecast to see showers through the afternoon, while the Gyeongsang regions could see 5 to 40 millimeters of sporadic rain from the afternoon through the evening. Some areas may also experience gusts, thunder and lightning.
In particular, heavy downpours were expected in the five northwestern islands and Incheon from Monday afternoon, with an additional 30 to 50 millimeters of rain forecast between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Seoul and Gyeonggi were also expected to see heavy rain overnight.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, temperatures were already high: 27.5 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 27.3 in Incheon, 28.1 in Gangneung, 27.2 in Daejeon and 27.1 in Daegu.
Daytime highs were forecast to range between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius. Major city forecasts included Seoul at 32 degrees Celsius, Incheon at 30, Chuncheon at 32, Gangneung at 33, Daejeon at 33, Daegu at 36, Jeonju at 33, Gwangju at 33, Busan at 32 and Jeju at 33.
Fine dust levels were forecast to remain between “good” and “moderate” nationwide, thanks to strong atmospheric circulation and rainfall.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG
