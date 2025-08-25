Korea Foundation celebrates 15 years of e-School
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 15:48
Korea Foundation (KF) will host a global workshop to mark the 15th anniversary of its Korean education initiative, the KF Global e-School.
The KF Global Workshop will take place on Aug. 28 and will bring together 33 officials from 17 Korean universities to share best practices in providing Korean studies courses, assess overseas demand and exchange insights and feedback from universities participating in the program.
Launched in 2011, the KF Global e-School has been offering online lectures on Korean studies and the Korean language through partner universities worldwide, intending to expand opportunities for international students to engage in Korean studies.
Students can check availability and see details about the program on the official website for the initiative (https://www.kf.or.kr/kfglobaleschool/main.do) and can sign up for an online class through their respective schools.
According to KF, a total of 107,781 students from 369 universities across 71 countries have studied Korean language, history, society, politics and economy through the initiative as of 2024.
“The upcoming workshop will serve as a meaningful platform for domestic partner universities to share 15 years of experiences and achievements, as well as to explore future directions together,” a KF spokesperson said in a press release. “We remain committed to strengthening communication and cooperation as we look ahead to the next 15 years.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)