Yonsei, KAIST redesign student IDs, other Korean universities to follow suit

KAIST and Yonsei University are getting new student ID card designs, with other universities also looking to redesign theirs.
Yonsei University's first-year students beginning in the fall semester will get their ID cards issued with a new design, a change made to celebrate the university's 140th anniversary this year.
The new student ID card has a blue eagle on the front, representing the university's symbolic animal and color. Personal information, including the student's photo, name, student number and major, will be printed on the back.
The design was created via a contest held through August and October 2024, which invited students to submit design proposals and choose the final ID card design through a student vote.
First year students that want student ID cards with a debit function can sign up for them via the university portal until Monday if they have Korean nationality. International students need a residence card to apply for a student ID with a debit function, and can do so after the semester starts.
Students can apply for general student IDs without the debit function, regardless of nationality, between Wednesday and Sunday, and also after the semester starts, between Sept. 1 and 5.
Current students can also get the new designs if they sign up to get their student ID cards reissued after the semester starts.
KAIST is another university that will have new student ID card designs starting in the fall semester.
The new design, chosen through a student vote from a contest held in 2023, has the school emblem printed on a card with a navy background and personal information on the back.
First year students that want student IDs with a debit function could sign up for theirs starting Aug. 14, and those who want ones that only serve as a student ID could sign up starting Aug. 21.
Current students who lose or damage their existing student IDs can apply to get one in the new design starting Sept. 1.
Like Yonsei and KAIST, some universities are also preparing to redesign their student ID cards.
The Catholic University of Korea started a student ID card design competition in July, and had its students vote for the best design out of 40 entries, designed also by the university's students.
Changwon National University is accepting design proposals from students until Aug. 31, and will hold a vote between Sept. 1 and 4 to choose the best design.
Chonnam National University wrapped up its student ID card design competition in June, selecting a design to give the grand prize to.
The design has the student ID card in a dark green color, with personal information and the student's photo printed on the front. The back has a cream white color, with the university emblem printed also in dark green.
Although there isn't a set date from when the new design will be implemented, the general student council will discuss with the university and Gwangju Bank — which issues student ID cards with payment features — to renew the ID card design soon.
