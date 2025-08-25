You can win a prize for riding the subway. Here's how.
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:06
Seoul Metro will host its annual interactive stamp tour, inviting visitors to take on a themed mission to explore tourist spots in the city.
Running from Friday through Nov. 2, this year’s Mobile Stamp Tour will feature a special course with seven themes and 32 detailed checkpoints.
According to Seoul Metro, participants will enjoy unique experiences as if they were visiting a secret mission base at Ttukseom Station, Yeouinaru Station and Eungam Station during the mission. At the National Museum of Korea near Ichon Station and SeMA Bunker near Yeouido Station, participants will take on the role of secret agents for the mission.
Through the stamp tour, they will also have the opportunity to explore various tourist spots, including the National Palace Museum of Korea, Sewoon Arcade and Insadong.
Those who want to participate in the tour can join through the Seoul Subway mobile app.
Those who complete all seven themed missions will receive a souvenir: a gym sack featuring Seoul Metro's mascot Ttota. After the tour, participants will be asked to complete a short in-app survey and select a pickup location among five stations: Jamsil, Konkuk Univ., Express Bus Terminal, Gongdeok and Gasan Digital Complex.
Souvenirs will be distributed between Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.
Seoul Metro will provide detailed participation instructions through the app, website, social media channels, station display monitors and promotional posters.
