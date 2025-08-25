 You can win a prize for riding the subway. Here's how.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

You can win a prize for riding the subway. Here's how.

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:06
An official poster for Seoul Metro's Mobile Stamp Tour [SEOUL METRO]

An official poster for Seoul Metro's Mobile Stamp Tour [SEOUL METRO]

 
Seoul Metro will host its annual interactive stamp tour, inviting visitors to take on a themed mission to explore tourist spots in the city.
 
Running from Friday through Nov. 2, this year’s Mobile Stamp Tour will feature a special course with seven themes and 32 detailed checkpoints.
 

Related Article

 
According to Seoul Metro, participants will enjoy unique experiences as if they were visiting a secret mission base at Ttukseom Station, Yeouinaru Station and Eungam Station during the mission. At the National Museum of Korea near Ichon Station and SeMA Bunker near Yeouido Station, participants will take on the role of secret agents for the mission.
 
Through the stamp tour, they will also have the opportunity to explore various tourist spots, including the National Palace Museum of Korea, Sewoon Arcade and Insadong.
 
Those who want to participate in the tour can join through the Seoul Subway mobile app.
 
Those who complete all seven themed missions will receive a souvenir: a gym sack featuring Seoul Metro's mascot Ttota. After the tour, participants will be asked to complete a short in-app survey and select a pickup location among five stations: Jamsil, Konkuk Univ., Express Bus Terminal, Gongdeok and Gasan Digital Complex.
 
Souvenirs will be distributed between Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.
 
Seoul Metro will provide detailed participation instructions through the app, website, social media channels, station display monitors and promotional posters.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Seoul Metro Ttota Mobile Stamp Tour

More in K-campus

You can win a prize for riding the subway. Here's how.

Korea Foundation celebrates 15 years of e-School

Yonsei, KAIST redesign student IDs, other Korean universities to follow suit

As Korea's young population plummets, colleges kick international recruiting to the max

Kangwon National University will match 10 top international students with jobs

Related Stories

Lost and lockered

End of the line for confusing subway screens as Seoul Metro upgrades displays

Seoul Metro union to join protests Wednesday, general strike planned for Dec. 6

Seoul Metro labor protest causes morning subway delays

Seoul subway prices rising to 1,550 won on June 28
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)