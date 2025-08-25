 North Korea's Kim observes missile launch ahead of Korea-U.S. summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim observes missile launch ahead of Korea-U.S. summit

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 08:02
Kim Jong-un inspects the integrated weapons system tests aboard the Choe Hyon-ho destroyer and observes the training and daily routines of naval troops, the Rodong Sinmun reports on Aug. 19. [RODONG SINMUN]

Kim Jong-un inspects the integrated weapons system tests aboard the Choe Hyon-ho destroyer and observes the training and daily routines of naval troops, the Rodong Sinmun reports on Aug. 19. [RODONG SINMUN]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the testing of new surface-to-air missiles on Saturday in an apparent attempt to assert military presence as South Korea and its allies focus on the North’s nuclear program during a series of summit meetings.
 
The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday that the Missile General Bureau had “conducted the firing of two types of new air defence missiles of improved version at different targets to test their combat capability.”
 

Related Article

Kim was on hand for the test and, according to KCNA, set “important tasks” for the defense science sector ahead of the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers’ Party at the end of the year.
 
Senior officials, including Jo Chun-ryong, secretary of the Central Committee, Kim Jong-sik, first deputy department director of the Central Committee, Air Chief Marshal Kim Kwang-hyok, commander of the Air Force of the Korean People's Army and Kim Yong-hwan, president of the DPRK Academy of Defence Sciences, attended the test.
 
The agency claimed that “it has been assessed that the new air defence missile weapon systems have superior combat capability for fast response to various aerial targets such as attack drones and cruise missiles and their operation and reaction mode is based on unique and special technology.”
 
North Korea’s Missile Administration conducts tests of two newly developed surface-to-air missiles with improved performance against various targets to assess their combat capabilities in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Aug. 23, the Korean Central News Agency reports on Aug. 24. [YONHAP]

North Korea’s Missile Administration conducts tests of two newly developed surface-to-air missiles with improved performance against various targets to assess their combat capabilities in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Aug. 23, the Korean Central News Agency reports on Aug. 24. [YONHAP]

 
The timing of Kim’s appearance is widely seen as a counter to ongoing allied exercises and summit diplomacy. His attendance came just as President Lee Jae Myung held a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday and prepares for his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.
 
Seoul and Tokyo reaffirmed their “firm commitment” to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a joint statement, pledging closer coordination on North Korea policy.
 
Kim had already denounced the start of the Ulchi Freedom Shield joint drills on Monday, calling them “the most hostile and confrontational” stance toward Pyongyang while speaking aboard the new destroyer Choe Hyon. Analysts view the latest missile test as a continuation of this hostile posture.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with commanders of the country’s military unit recently returned from deployment in Russia, the state-run Rodong Sinmun reported on Aug. 21. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with commanders of the country’s military unit recently returned from deployment in Russia, the state-run Rodong Sinmun reported on Aug. 21. [NEWS1]

 
But some observers suggest Pyongyang deliberately kept the demonstration low-key. Rather than unveiling new offensive strike weapons, Kim chose to highlight air defense systems, and KCNA released only limited images showing successful intercepts without disclosing launch sites or exact specifications.
 
“North Korea appears focused on showcasing improvements in its defensive and deterrent capabilities, rather than provoking with aggressive rhetoric or offensive weapon displays,” said Hong Min, senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification.
 
Hong added that Pyongyang may unveil additional weapons tests or inspection activities in succession after wrapping up the Eighth Congress of the ruling Workers’ Party, using them to frame new tasks at the upcoming ninth congress.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
tags North Korea KCNA Missile

More in North Korea

Pyongyang slams 'U.S. servant' Lee's summit with Ishiba as bid to woo Washington

North Korea's Kim observes missile launch ahead of Korea-U.S. summit

UNC says around 30 North Korean troops crossed inter-Korean border recently, triggering South Korean warning shots

North Korea's Kim supervises test-firing of new air defense missiles: KCNA

North Korea accuses South of firing warning shots at its troops in border area this week

Related Stories

North Korea denounces Freedom Shield exercise, remains quiet on own missile launches

North voices 'strong regret' over UN chief's criticism of recent missile launches: state media

SLBM launched from sub, says North

North tests new solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range missiles

North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)