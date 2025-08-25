North Korea's Kim observes missile launch ahead of Korea-U.S. summit
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 08:02
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the testing of new surface-to-air missiles on Saturday in an apparent attempt to assert military presence as South Korea and its allies focus on the North’s nuclear program during a series of summit meetings.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday that the Missile General Bureau had “conducted the firing of two types of new air defence missiles of improved version at different targets to test their combat capability.”
Kim was on hand for the test and, according to KCNA, set “important tasks” for the defense science sector ahead of the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers’ Party at the end of the year.
Senior officials, including Jo Chun-ryong, secretary of the Central Committee, Kim Jong-sik, first deputy department director of the Central Committee, Air Chief Marshal Kim Kwang-hyok, commander of the Air Force of the Korean People's Army and Kim Yong-hwan, president of the DPRK Academy of Defence Sciences, attended the test.
The agency claimed that “it has been assessed that the new air defence missile weapon systems have superior combat capability for fast response to various aerial targets such as attack drones and cruise missiles and their operation and reaction mode is based on unique and special technology.”
The timing of Kim’s appearance is widely seen as a counter to ongoing allied exercises and summit diplomacy. His attendance came just as President Lee Jae Myung held a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday and prepares for his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.
Seoul and Tokyo reaffirmed their “firm commitment” to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a joint statement, pledging closer coordination on North Korea policy.
Kim had already denounced the start of the Ulchi Freedom Shield joint drills on Monday, calling them “the most hostile and confrontational” stance toward Pyongyang while speaking aboard the new destroyer Choe Hyon. Analysts view the latest missile test as a continuation of this hostile posture.
But some observers suggest Pyongyang deliberately kept the demonstration low-key. Rather than unveiling new offensive strike weapons, Kim chose to highlight air defense systems, and KCNA released only limited images showing successful intercepts without disclosing launch sites or exact specifications.
“North Korea appears focused on showcasing improvements in its defensive and deterrent capabilities, rather than provoking with aggressive rhetoric or offensive weapon displays,” said Hong Min, senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification.
Hong added that Pyongyang may unveil additional weapons tests or inspection activities in succession after wrapping up the Eighth Congress of the ruling Workers’ Party, using them to frame new tasks at the upcoming ninth congress.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)