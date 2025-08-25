Ahead of Lee summit, Trump says there seems to be a 'purge or revolution' in Korea
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 23:01 Updated: 26 Aug. 2025, 00:05
- SARAH KIM
Trump wrote on his Truth Social ahead of meeting Lee at the White House, "WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can't have that and do business there. I am seeing the new President today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"
It wasn't immediately clear what Trump referred to, though he could have been referring to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched declaration of martial law in December 2024. Yoon was in turn impeached, removed from power and detained. Consequently, a snap presidential election in June resulted in President Lee taking office.
Seoul officials were unable to immediately comment on Trump's post.
A Korean presidential spokesperson said the presidential office is "checking the situation."
The summit came to fruition after Seoul and Washington agreed on a trade deal at the end of July that set tariffs on Korean exports to the United States at 15 percent, lower than the announced 25 percent. Korea pledged to invest $350 billion in the United States, which includes a $150 billion shipbuilding cooperation initiative dubbed the Make American Shipbuilding Great Again, or MASGA, project. This U.S. visit will be an occasion to iron out the more minute details.
