 Ahead of Lee summit, Trump says there seems to be a 'purge or revolution' in Korea
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 23:01 Updated: 26 Aug. 2025, 00:05
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after signing a sweeping spending and tax legislation at the White House in Washington on July 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Hours ahead of a high-stakes summit with President Lee Jae Myung on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on social media that a "purge or revolution" is going on in South Korea.  
 
Trump wrote on his Truth Social ahead of meeting Lee at the White House, "WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can't have that and do business there. I am seeing the new President today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

 

It wasn't immediately clear what Trump referred to, though he could have been referring to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched declaration of martial law in December 2024. Yoon was in turn impeached, removed from power and detained. Consequently, a snap presidential election in June resulted in President Lee taking office.

 
Seoul officials were unable to immediately comment on Trump's post.  

 
A Korean presidential spokesperson said the presidential office is "checking the situation." 
 
A screen capture of U.S. Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social Monday morning. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Lee and Trump were set to hold their first bilateral summit at the White House around noon Monday, followed by a working lunch. 
 
The summit came to fruition after Seoul and Washington agreed on a trade deal at the end of July that set tariffs on Korean exports to the United States at 15 percent, lower than the announced 25 percent. Korea pledged to invest $350 billion in the United States, which includes a $150 billion shipbuilding cooperation initiative dubbed the Make American Shipbuilding Great Again, or MASGA, project. This U.S. visit will be an occasion to iron out the more minute details. 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
