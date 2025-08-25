Police oversight bureau dissolved in name of 'democratic oversight'

Lee's low-key welcome in Washington stirs online debate over 'cold reception'

President Lee to be accompanied by senior Trump officials on visit to Philadelphia shipyard

Ahead of Lee summit, Trump says there seems to be a 'purge or revolution' in Korea

Related Stories

Korea's foreign minister says Lee-Trump summit unlikely to be delayed to next month

The alliance, trade and national interest: What's at stake when Lee meets Trump in Washington

President Lee to meet Trump for first summit on Aug. 25, officials say

Lee Jae-myung says Korea should not be ‘disadvantaged’ in tariff negotiations with U.S.

National security adviser fails to meet Rubio during 'final critical stages' of tariff talks