DP railroads Commercial Act revision on corporate reform through parliament

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 11:51
A revision to the Commercial Act passes in the main hall of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 25. [YONHAP]

The National Assembly on Monday passed another revision to the Commercial Act aimed at better protecting minority shareholders after the conservative People Power Party's (PPP) filibuster came to an end.
 
The revision, pushed by the liberal Democratic Party, passed with 180 votes in favor and two abstentions by lawmakers of the Reform Party during a plenary session boycotted by the PPP.
 

The latest revision mandates the adoption of a cumulative voting system at large listed companies with assets over 2 trillion won ($1.45 billion) and expands the separate nomination of audit committee members from one to at least two.

tags Korea Commercial Act National Assembly vote bill

