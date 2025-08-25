Lee's low-key welcome in Washington stirs online debate over 'cold reception'
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 21:19
President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Washington on Sunday to begin an official working visit, but his low-key welcome stirred debate online, with some claiming he received a “cold reception” compared to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit in 2023.
The comparisons, however, ignore key differences in diplomatic protocol. The United States recognizes four categories of visits: state, official, official working and working. State visits — the highest level — include an honor guard, a 21-gun salute and a state dinner. Yoon’s April 2023 trip fell into that category.
A head of state traditionally makes only one state visit during their term. Korean presidents who made state visits include Syngman Rhee in 1954, Park Chung Hee in 1965, Roh Tae-woo in 1991, Kim Young-sam in 1995, Kim Dae-jung in 1998, Lee Myung-bak in 2011 and Yoon in 2023.
Lee Jae Myung’s trip this week is classified as an official working visit, a format with simpler protocol than state or official visits. The focus lies on substantive discussions.
“The visit aims to hold practical, in-depth discussions,” said Kang Yu-jung, presidential spokesperson, on Aug. 12. “Unlike an official visit, there is no formal welcoming ceremony.”
When Lee landed at Joint Base Andrews, U.S. Acting Chief of Protocol Abby Jones and Col. Joshua Kim greeted him. Lee shook hands with both officials, walked alongside Jones, and left the airport by car.
The level of protocol mirrored that of former President Moon’s official working visit in May 2021. At that time, Chief of Protocol Rufus Gifford and Col. Marcus Cooley welcomed Moon, without an honor guard or other ceremonies.
One detail stood out during Lee’s arrival: Jones, the acting chief of protocol, welcomed him. The chief of protocol normally receives foreign leaders.
The U.S. State Department’s Office of the Chief of Protocol manages ceremonial aspects of major diplomatic events. Monica Crowley, a former Fox News commentator and Treasury Department official, became chief of protocol in May.
Some internet commentators also questioned why Lee is staying at a hotel instead of Blair House, the official guest residence across from the White House.
Blair House hosts foreign leaders such as presidents, prime ministers and monarchs on state visits or when invited explicitly by Washington. Former Korean presidents Park Geun-hye, Lee Myung-bak and Moon all stayed there.
For state visits, staying at Blair House is standard. For official working visits, however, the U.S. government has discretion.
Lee’s choice of a hotel led some to speculate about mistreatment, but the presidential office said that Blair House is undergoing renovations and cannot host guests.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOON SUNG-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)